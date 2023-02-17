Apartment construction
Buy Now

Construction of the Heritage Hills apartment complex is progressing rapidly. This photo was taken in January, and now framing for the roof is underway. Tim Semmann said the developer will soon begin the fifth phase of the subdivision. 

Waunakee is a dynamic place, with continued economic and housing growth. At the Feb. 16, Waunakee Rotary meeting, Tim Semmann, the village’s community development director, offered a roundup of all new projects and future endeavors.

From a business standpoint, Semmann said Starbucks should be opening in a matter of months. Like other new businesses, supply chain issues have caused delays, he said.