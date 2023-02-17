Construction of the Heritage Hills apartment complex is progressing rapidly. This photo was taken in January, and now framing for the roof is underway. Tim Semmann said the developer will soon begin the fifth phase of the subdivision.
Waunakee is a dynamic place, with continued economic and housing growth. At the Feb. 16, Waunakee Rotary meeting, Tim Semmann, the village’s community development director, offered a roundup of all new projects and future endeavors.
From a business standpoint, Semmann said Starbucks should be opening in a matter of months. Like other new businesses, supply chain issues have caused delays, he said.
Heritage Hills is now building the multi-family portion of the subdivision and will soon begin to pursue the fifth phase. That will consist of 19 single-family homes and additional twin homes, Semmann said, adding, “They’re having a lot of success.”
The big news, he said, is the annexation of the Kaltenberg property, which will allow Waunakee to expand by 324 acres on the far east side. The predominant use for that area at Hwys. 19 and I will be for the business park. An amendment will be needed to the village’s comprehensive to accommodate the new use.
Semmann said he is not aware of specific businesses seeking to locate there, but knows it will generate interest because of access to transportation.
Also, a 40-acre parcel south of Waunakee Intermediate School will be annexed. And, in that area, the new Heritage Elementary School construction will begin.
Semmann said he anticipates one or two additional annexation requests in the near feature, and from the economic development standpoint, that expansion is “always a good thing,” Semmann said.
The new West and Dunn offices are nearing completion at 202 W. Main St., where a former single-family home was located. Also, WIA Insurance is moving into the former bank building at Second Street and S. Century Avenue.
The village is also anticipating a visioning process as part to redevelop the S. Century Avenue area. A consultant will likely be hired to head that up. Todd Schmidt, village administrator, said he expects that to be a 10- to 15-year process, similar to the historic downtown Main Street redevelopment process.
Other projects include:
-Grace Coffee’s plan to move into 100 Baker St., once home to Mill House Quilts. Two partners have purchased the building and plan to locate a boutique hotel, a pro fishing shop and the coffee shop there.
-Reviewing the code of ordinances to possibly allow backyard chickens.