Randy Guttenberg
Buy Now

Randy Guttenberg, Waunakee school district administrator, discusses the growing district's challenges and points to celebrate at the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce's Feb. 22 annual business breakfast.

 Roberta Baumann

Waunakee may be catching up to the rest of the county in its efforts to alleviate the housing shortage. In 2022, building permits were issued for 276 multifamily units, three duplexes and 96 single-family homes.

That was just part of the report delivered by the village’s community development director, Tim Semmann, and village administrator, Todd Schmidt, at the Feb. 21 Waunakee Chamber of Commerce breakfast.