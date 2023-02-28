Waunakee may be catching up to the rest of the county in its efforts to alleviate the housing shortage. In 2022, building permits were issued for 276 multifamily units, three duplexes and 96 single-family homes.
That was just part of the report delivered by the village’s community development director, Tim Semmann, and village administrator, Todd Schmidt, at the Feb. 21 Waunakee Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
Multifamily housing has been the missing piece in the village, Semmann said, but all the new construction seems to be bridging that gap.
Some improvement projects, including the one in the heart of the historic downtown district, will create another amenity.
Plans are in the works to upgrade tiny Reeve Park, where the depot is located, paving a new parking lot and creating more of a pedestrian space for people to gather.
“It will present another venue in the community for events,” he said.
That project is anticipated to begin in May.
In addition to growing in population, Waunakee is in the process of growing in size. Currently, annexation agreements are underway that will add a total of 364 acres, the majority of which is located on the north and south sides of Hwy. 19/113 west of the roundabout, Semmann said.
“What that really represents is an opportunity to grow our business park,” he said, adding most of the parcels in the existing park are filled.
The other area to be annexed is located off of Woodland Drive, west of Hwy. Q, where plans for Kilkenny West have been in the works.
The village recently adopted its 5-year Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which ensures as the village grows, the number of parks and open spaces accommodates the growth.
“A community that has a lot of things to do are the things that will attract people to the community, and those people will attract businesses,” Semmann said. “The takeaway is, we are a thriving community continuing to see a lot of growth. This is a very desirable community.
Also since last year, three new cell towers have been built.
Schmidt urged those in attendance to check with village officials on any rumors they hear to prevent the spread of misinformation.
Waunakee schools
School district administrator Randy Guttenberg also shared an update of the growing school district. When he came on board 15 years ago, the district had 3,300 students. Currently, enrollment is at about 4,400.
He described enrollment details, saying the district is planning a net growth of 30 students next year. A graduating class of 345, plus a kindergarten class of over 300, with more than 100 students joining the district equates to the additional 30 students, he said.
“So that's really what’s happening. And those [100 students] are filtering into our middle grades, into our intermediate and middle school; that’s where our growth is coming from,” Guttenberg said.
Kindergarten classes have grown from about 275 students to about 300 now, he added.
“So you see kind of our trend lines about where we’re going and how we’re growing as a community,” Guttenberg said.
From a school funding standpoint, the growth benefits the school district. Guttenberg pointed out that currently, the state funding formula fails to take into account inflation.
The district is planning for new facilities. Waunakee’s plan commission recently approved the new Heritage Elementary plan. Guttenberg expects an April groundbreaking, weather permitting, he said. The architects collaborated with school staff and students in designing the building. Guttenberg stressed the importance of flexible spaces with natural light in the design.
“When we built our intermediate school, we saw attendance go up,” Guttenberg said, adding the previous building lacked natural light, opposed to a facility that offers a “very open and more welcoming environment.”
With the ongoing construction are opportunities for students to be involved. Those interested in architecture can work with the architects. Vogel Bros. Building Co. staff recently visited high school to talk about partnerships in the trades, as well.
Guttenberg said just as businesses are challenged to attract and retain talent, so is the district. But the one thing he is concerned about is student mental health, he said.
“We’re seeing more kids that I would say are self-medicating with things like vaping,” he said. “Our high school administration deals with that on a daily basis.”
Some of the substances being vaped are infused with marijuana, as some variants are now sold legally, Guttenberg said.
“It’s not legal for kids to have, but it’s finding its way into kids' hands,” Guttenberg added. Waunakee Community Cares Coalition partners with the school district and works to build resilience among young people to promote healthy lives.
One change to the community is the larger Spanish-speaking population. Now, by Department of Public Instruction standards, some Waunakee schools have met the threshold for requiring a bilingual program and that will start in the fall.
Guttenberg described some areas to celebrate, including the student-run Warrior Media, which livestreams and broadcasts events.
“Those kids are awesome,” Guttenberg said, adding that college students have shared that the broadcasts are some of the best they’ve seen in the country.
The livestreams are free, unlike live streams from districts that have contracted for the service.
Guttenberg spoke about sporting events as school-wide gatherings, involving students who sing the national anthem, perform as a dance team, and work to live-stream the event.
“In our district, I think we are very blessed with a lot of gifts, including the support of our community,” Guttenberg said. “We have awesome kids. They do great things. I’d just encourage everybody to reach out and attend some of those events and see the cool things they do.”