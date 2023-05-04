On a 4-2 vote, the Waunakee Village Board approved embarking on a Tax Incremental District creation process that, if approved, would fund improvements needed to expand the industrial park.
As village staff introduced the agenda item for the board’s May 1 meeting, they explained that Waunakee is running out of developable industrial land. In the past, both Endres Manufacturing and InterCon Construction Have indicated an interest in expanding. The map included in the village’s packet shows the site at Hogan Road and Hwy. 113/19.
The board’s action Monday authorizes village staff to contract with the financial firm, Ehlers & Associates, to coordinate a TID creation process. As part of the process, the Community Development Authority, Joint Review Board and finally village board will vet the request, applying what is known as a but-for test.
The TID would allow for infrastructure improvements including road work, the extension of sanitary sewer and multi-use paths, facilitating the building process for companies looking to locate there.
Within a Tax Incremental Finance District, or TID, the taxes collected on the land are frozen at the undeveloped value. As development occurs, resulting in additional taxable value, those tax dollars, or increment, can be applied toward any borrowing for improvement costs.
Todd Schmidt, village administrator, described the road improvements as entailing the most work. Village staff have been in discussions with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation about the Hogan Road intersection as the state has planned improvements along Hwy. 113/19 from Division Street to River Road in 2026, he said.
“Literally, it’s been years of staff work with the DOT to incorporate improvements for a business park road there along with state improvements,” Schmidt told the board, adding that they’ve asked the DOT to pause the work to allow the village to include Hogan Road.
Staff has also worked with MLG and the owners of Carl F. Statz & Sons on an engineering study.
Schmidt said the DOT is close to approving a signalized intersection there.
Tim Semmann, the community development director, said a construction evaluation needed one more review before the DOT approves it.
If the DOT rejects the signal design, requiring a roundabout instead, acquiring the additional real estate could double the cost, Schmidt said.
“That would have a significant impact on our plans related to the TIF district,” Schmidt said, as he described what he called the need for Tax Incremental Financing to fund the public improvements.
While the board’s action Monday allowed staff only to begin work with Ehlers financial consultants on the TID approval process, some trustees seemed cautious.
Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger said one of the key issues is whether the development would occur in the desired time frame without TIF assistance, what is often referred to as the but-for test. Zitzelsberger noted that that analysis will be done as part of the approval process.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier added that along with the but-for analysis, if the TID is approved, developers agreements would require similar vetting.
MLG would pay for the TID creation costs if the request is denied; if the district is approved, then the costs would be incorporated into its overall costs, Schmidt clarified.
Trustee Tricia Braun noted that the Community Development Authority has talked about the business park expansion, and it was discussed during the trustees’ election campaigns.
Trustee Robert McPherson asked about ballpark estimates for the improvements, and was told about $7.1 million.
Asked whether the state would pay some of that, Schmidt said they’ve asked but have not yet worked with any DOT staff in a position to approve those funds.
“Seeing that ARPA dollars have been brought to the state in support of transportation projects quite significantly, and the expenditure period comes up in a couple of years, perhaps this is a real opportunity for us to get some support,” Schmidt said.
Any additional funding for the improvements could allow the TID to close earlier.
McPherson asked if the properties proposed for the new TID, TID 10, are in TID 3, saying the ones in the closing TID appear to have some improvements already completed. He asked if the village hoped to see the increment from areas now in TID 3 applied to TID 10, and if the new TID will allow for improvements not completed when the land was in the previous TID.
Semmann noted that Waunakee is running out of developable land.
“I think using this pathway would be a mechanism for spurring further development,” he said.
Trustee Nila Frye said in conversations with business people in the community, she has been encouraged to “follow the money,” saying she is “leery of TIDs.”
Waunakee’s use of TID has worked, but other development around the state has not, she said.
She noted that Ehlers will make money on the TID creation process, adding “there’s a lot of people’s fingers in the pot.”
Schmidt noted that many more development proposals analyzed by staff fail to advance to the level of analysis by the financial consultant.
“There is discerning occurring at the staff level before it even goes to our financial advisors,” Schmidt said.
The village’s attorney said Ehlers works with many communities he also contracts with.
“I can say this comfortably: The developer never gets what they ask for; 100% of the time it is less,” Kleinmaier said. “Probably half the time the but-for test is not satisfied. Those circumstances you don’t hear about though, because it’s at the staff level.”
Learning that staff will recommend denial, the developer then drops the request, Kleinmaier added.
The village staff, along with Ehlers, work on the village’s behalf, he added.
“We don’t just accept numbers the developers provide; there’s a lot of pushback,” he said, adding negotiations preceding board meetings on TID requests help shape the proposals to meet the but-for test.
President Kristin Runge added that Ehlers has earned a stellar reputation statewide and credited village staff for their time in vetting TID proposals before they reach the board level.
Runge made the motion to assign the CDA with the task of developing the TID creation process for the business park and have staff work with Ehlers to coordinate the process contingent upon the developer signing a recovery agreement.
Runge, along with trustees Sam Kaufmann, Braun and Zitzelsberger, voted in favor, with McPherson and Frye against. Trustee Erin Moran was not present.