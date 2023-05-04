TID area
Shown is the industrial park expansion area to be included in the proposed Tax Incremental Finance District.

 Waunakee Village Board agenda packet

On a 4-2 vote, the Waunakee Village Board approved embarking on a Tax Incremental District creation process that, if approved, would fund improvements needed to expand the industrial park.

As village staff introduced the agenda item for the board’s May 1 meeting, they explained that Waunakee is running out of developable industrial land. In the past, both Endres Manufacturing and InterCon Construction Have indicated an interest in expanding. The map included in the village’s packet shows the site at Hogan Road and Hwy. 113/19.