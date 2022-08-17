The Waunakee Plan Commission tabled recommended changes to Waunakee’s parking ordinances that were intended to align requirements more closely with other communities’ standards and result in lower housing costs.
At the April 11 public hearing, plan commissioners and staff discussed the village’s parking needs and whether the existing code of ordinances results in an excess of land use for that purpose.
Village staff presented recommendations, as follows, that:
-require up to 10 of stalls for compact or electric vehicles;
-clarify the difference between residential and non-residential use regarding parking in front yards;
-require curbs or barriers around edges of all drive areas of non-residential districts and residential development with five or more dwelling units;
-change the required stalls for multi-family development from 2 stalls per unit to 1 stall for studios, 1.5 stalls for one-bedroom units and 2 stalls for two-bedroom units.
-decrease the number of stalls for elderly housing from 1.2 stalls per unit to 1 stall per unit and 1 stall for each employee on the latest work shift;
-decrease the number of stalls at retirement homes from 1 per unit to 1 per six patient beds and 1 for each employee on the largest work shift;
-for retail and commercial properties, the change would require 1 stall per 300 gross square feet of floor area, as opposed to 1 stall per 200 square foot of service area;
-decrease in the number of stalls required for elementary and junior-high schools (no changes to high schools) and funeral homes;
-a provision for parking maximums, that would state “The number of parking spaces provided shall not exceed the minimum number of parking spaces by more than 10% except that the planning commission may allow special exceptions.”
Two residents raised concerns about the proposed changes. Mary Ellen Kearney called them confusing. Referring to the multifamily requirement of 1.5 stalls per one-bedroom unit, Kearney noted that couples renting the units would likely both have vehicles.
Linda Ashmore echoed Kearney’s concerns about decreasing the required stalls for multifamily housing. With the exceptions given for the downtown area, little parking is left for any future restaurant looking to locate the vacant space in the Lamphouse building, she said.
“Parking is an issue,” Ashmore said. “You want to be able to have businesses have parking.”
Ashmore also suggested the village board allow the school district to determine the number of parking stalls needed at the schools.
Trustee and plan commissioner Gary Herzberg agreed, noting the village board may want to first evaluate the sites where exceptions have been made to see if the needs have been met.
“I get why we may want to make some of these changes, but there are very difficult fixes if we make these changes and they’re not adequate for parking. It affects a lot of neighbors,” Herzberg said.
Commissioner Phil Willems, who is also a village trustee, agreed that the multifamily housing recommendations were “a little tight.”
Commissioner Brian Wallace added that businesses should determine how many stalls be allocated for compact and electric vehicles. Wallace noted that the requirement for curbs would also drive up building costs, and said he shared concerns about decreasing the number of stalls for multifamily housing projects.
Asked which communities’ parking codes were considered in drafting the ordinance change, planning consultant Jason Valerius said Middleton, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Verona and DeForest.
Commissioner Chris Thomas noted that Sun Prairie and Middleton have public transportation, a point Commissioner and Village President Chris Zellner echoed, saying he was “not a fan of comparing us to Sun Prairie and Middleton.”
“They’re different communities than Waunakee is. When we look at what we have for multifamily versus what they have, it’s completely different in how much they have,” Zellner said.
He noted that Waunakee is a bedroom community, with residents commuting to those cities to work and shop. Zellner added that he was concerned about the business community now, saying he was not ready to make any changes at this point and more information is needed.
The plan commission should also collaborate with the school district on parking requirements, Zellner said.
Community Development Director Tim Semmann clarified that the standards for commercial areas would apply only to retail shops, not restaurants.
Valerius noted that while the changes are intended in part to increase housing affordability, more broadly they are intended to find the right balance in land use, “trying not to have the village come at it from a regulatory standpoint in a way that unnecessarily results in excess parking,” Valerius said, calling the attempt a “real dance and a challenge.”
Valerius said the plan commission has been considering parking requirements for new businesses and developments on a case-by-case basis, but suggested the village should avoid standards that are “defaulting to excess.”
He noted that older zoning codes were based on the premise that off-street parking should be available for almost every event, adding that retail parking was based on Black Friday needs with the most extreme use.
“I think there’s been a shift, and we’re certainly seeking with some of these changes to move to a recognition that big events result in on-street parking for use, and that’s normal and good,” Valerius said. “We shouldn’t be setting up off-street parking to try to capture everything from big events; some stuff is going to have on-street parking, that’s fine.”
Semmann added that “we don’t want to over-park the village,” saying that leads to stormwater issues and increased maintenance costs to accommodate rare large events.
“We also don’t want to underpark ourselves either,” Zellner said, noting that currently on Main Street, inadequate parking is available for another restaurant.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commission renamed a road entering Ripp Park “Ripp Park Drive,” and assigned addresses to parking lots as requested by Dane County Land information for emergency-services purposes.