Waunakee psychotherapy center fills growing need for student mental health services

If Waunakee Community School District parents needed any proof that the mental health struggles of their children are on the rise, they need only look to the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee, which has gone from around 15% of its caseloads being in area school districts a year ago to nearly 50% today.
The center opened in February 2020 and has seen its calling shift significantly in the direction of student mental health services.
The center recently hired its 10th therapist, while it had three therapists at this time last year.
“We are not done growing,” co-owner John Weiss told the Tribune. “Certainly the demand continues to grow and more and more school districts are reaching out to us feeling we have a helpful, effective model. We realized this is becoming more and more a part of our clinic. We are at a point that all of our new hires are school-based therapists. We will hire for need. We will not have a therapist gap or a waiting list. We have a value here of availability.”
Hiring more therapists not only means serving more schools, but also finding more success, Weiss said. A key component for success in therapy is when the students feel their therapist is a fit for them and they bond.
“Whether or not the kid feels safe and heard is far and away the most important piece of the process, a kid can tell if you are being genuine with them,” he said. "When you increase those feelings of connection, behaviors shift quickly."
While the clinicians at the center could not have predicted the significant mental health impacts that the pandemic would have on youth nor the dramatic increase in the need for their services post-pandemic, they were nevertheless prepared for it.
Co-owners John Weiss and Melissa Olsen had previously worked together at Oregon Mental Health Services, where they used a school-based model for mental health services and were given the autonomy to develop their own program within the Oregon School District.
From 2017 to 2019, Weiss also worked as a therapist in several school districts.
While they had already been looking to offer services in area schools when they opened their doors in early 2020, they did not know how in-demand those services would become over the past two years.
The center is now working in eight area school districts. In each district they form a memorandum of understanding and work directly with student services staff including guidance counselors and school psychologists, who help identify which students may be helped by mental health services.
It’s important for those services to be integrated into the schools, rather than treating the schools as satellite clinics, Weiss said.
“We try to work hard with teachers and staff for more of a systems approach—with parents involved as much as possible,” he said. “When we work collaboratively with parents and staff, it’s a three-legged stool approach, because we’re all using the same language and tools. We love working with staff on professional development, and being a support for them. We work with teachers and parents more now than ever, to try to give them the tools so that they can become the therapists, as they really are the ones dealing with the students.”
As part of that integration, the clinic aims to be as undisruptive to student schedules as possible, generally serving students during flex time or study halls so that there’s not a loss of academic instruction time.
Depending upon how acute or difficult a student’s situation is determines the frequency of their therapy sessions, ranging from weekly to every other week to every few months. The number of sessions should allow for momentum, but not be so frequent they get in the way of academics, Weiss said.
Parents are now being involved sooner than they used to be, after their child’s first or second session, whereas it used to be after the fourth or sixth session.
“If a kid feels safe and is open to it, we are in a place where we can heal those relationships that are broken—asking ‘what’s been the disconnect?’ We don’t want to exclude parents,” Weiss said. “There are wonderful stories we have heard of healing and reconnection with parents that makes a student’s school experience much better than it would have been. This is a new way of communication, a safe way for parents to listen and negotiate with their kids and have wonderful outcomes.”
Adapting by district
Each school district has its own individual needs, Weiss said.
“Each district is different—we’re always trying to tweak and change our services,” he said. “So there’s always some learning that goes on on both ends. We try to be accommodating to each districts’ needs and values.”
The Waunakee school district began partnering with the center last autumn, at the start of the 2021-22 school year. Currently, the Waunakee partnership only makes the therapy available to high school students, though the district hopes to expand the program into its other schools.
During the first year last year, 42 students participated in the services and this year—just three months into the school year—there has already been more than that number of students referred to the program, high school guidance counselor Megan Bunkleman told the Tribune.
A student mental health services partnership of this nature was new for the district, she said. Previously staff obtained student information and tried to help coordinate with outside providers. Though, bringing in the psychotherapists from the center hasn’t taken away any roles or responsibilities from student services staff—it is a supplemental service, she said.
“We have school-based support, but sometimes more intensive services are needed,” she said. “We wanted to make sure our students had access to everything possible to meet their unique needs.”
Through its memorandum of understanding, school staff are directly involved in supporting the families who navigate the process. Having therapists work within the high school eliminates barriers such as time and transportation.
“It really does decrease so many barriers for mental health services that otherwise parents couldn’t pursue this for their kids,” Bunkleman said. “It’s difficult to navigate finding an outside counselor, and getting in within six months is difficult. The most beneficial thing with this partnership is there is a ratio of clinicians dedicated to our school. A student’s intake session taking place and being able to be seen within two weeks is huge and almost unheard of.”
While the school provides students with a separate, private space so that they don’t have to travel for services, some parents want a separation between school and clinicians, Bunkleman said. In those cases, staff try to work with the students and parents to help them miss as little classroom instruction as possible.
There is no charge to the school districts. The services are typically funded through the insurance of the parents of the students being seen. In cases where parents don’t have insurance, are in a high-deductible plan, or out-of-network, the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee provides its services pro bono.
“We have a value of universality—no one will be denied,” Weiss said. “It would be wrong to see one student, but not another one who is struggling. Whoever gets referred to us is going to get seen, and we tried to make that as streamlined and simple for districts as possible. They have appreciated that piece all around—there’s no extra cost to districts other than providing us space.”
Those referrals can come from students themselves, their parents, their teachers, or student services staff members.
“It’s definitely a collaborative effort,” Bunkleman said. “The wonderful thing about this process is that we have gotten to know all the therapists personally and can recommend them based on their personalities and specialities. We have developed a relationship with the clinicians, and forming that relationship feels like forming a team with them.”
Differences in needs
While the psychotherapists prefer to begin working with students at the elementary level to begin addressing issues early on, students have mental health needs to address at every age, Weiss said.
Elementary students typically exhibit behavioral issues such as separation anxiety and attention deficit. Middle school students often struggle with identity issues, feeling self-conscious, and worrying about fitting in with their peers, and it’s at that age they typically first begin to become aware of the downsides of life. At the high school level, depression and trauma begin to emerge, stemming from relationships with peers and family members as well as academic pressure, and anxiety over uncertainty about what’s coming next after high school. It’s at the high school level that thoughts of self-harm and suicide typically begin to emerge.
“Anxiety in all forms is something that Waunakee students struggle with,” Bunkleman said. “This is a high-motivation, high-academic environment. Students feel that pressure to succeed and achieve so there is anxiety surrounding that. We are also still very much feeling the impact of pandemic, with academic stamina and even social stamina impacted. Students are still feeling that and still navigating the transition back to reality and needing support in doing so.”
At all ages familial trauma, abuse, and neglect can have an impact on students, Weiss said.
However, there are differences in how signs of these issues are exhibited at different ages. Typically whereas a high schooler can express their need for help verbally, at the elementary and middle school level, the communication is more through acting-out behaviors such as being a distraction in the classroom, or not attending school.
While the pandemic had a significant impact on all students, it particularly affected the youngest kids as they began first or second grade without ever having completed a normal kindergarten or first grade experience, missing out on that formative social–emotional learning time, Weiss said.
Gender can also play a role in variations in mental health struggles, he added. Young boys struggle more with fear and separation anxiety while young girls struggle more with fitting in with their peers.
Across all the school districts, social media plays a big part in student identity and in students discovering who they are and how they fit in, Weiss said.
“Our data showed us that even before the pandemic, self-esteem and self-concept were something students were struggling with—but the pandemic exacerbated that,” Bunkleman said. “I think we have seen a benefit with this Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee partnership and I cannot highlight enough how much getting that fast access to services has been such a big deal. We did a feedback survey with the families being seen and it was a big thing to them that they were seen so quickly—they felt it was seamless. It has been huge to have that experience.”