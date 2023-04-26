When Angela Docherty moved to Waunakee 15 years ago, she was impressed early on by a longtime tradition—Waunakee high school senior year students going door-to-door to ask for scholarship donations, which are then distributed to graduating seniors who will be pursuing some form of higher education.
“I thought it was amazing, these seniors going out and canvassing, I really thought it was cool how they were connecting with neighbors, community members, and businesses by doing something on-foot and in-person,” Docherty said.
She is now honored to help keep the tradition going—which takes place this week for the 57th year—by being a committee member.
“Where I grew up, there was not a sense of community like there is in Waunakee, it felt so refreshing to connect with the seniors,” she said.
While the seniors completed their door knocking campaign on Wednesday this week, there is still time to donate to the Waunakee Scholarship Fund. Donations will be collected through May 1.
All students who apply for the scholarship are accepted, so long as they meet several requirements. First is pursuing some form of higher education, from technical colleges to four-year universities. Then they must help prepare 9,000 solicitation mailers to be sent out to Waunakee residents. Finally, they must go out into the community to ask for donations by knocking on doors, but the students can pick their own route.
Students break up into teams and aim to stop at 50 homes per team, all in one night.
The money that is raised is then split equally amongst all of the participating students. This year the goal is to raise $50,000 by May 1.
The amount raised annually varies, depending upon the weather and catching people at their homes. A few years ago, the fundraiser began using a donation webpage to help make up the difference.
Of course, 2020 was a challenging year as the students couldn’t meet people face-to-face, so that year only $230 was able to be allotted per participant.
“We would have loved to have done more that year, but we did the best we could,” Bliefernicht said.
When the fund was started nearly six decades ago, around 15 kids were given scholarships the first year. This spring, out of a senior class of approximately 330 students, 125 will be splitting the scholarship funds.
Last year, thanks to a combination of the community’s generosity and some go-getter students, all of the participants received $500 each.
“The community has always been so incredibly supportive, and local businesses help support these kids, too,” Waunakee Scholarship Fund committee member Sara Bliefernicht said. “It’s a fun way to get involved and invest in our youth.”
She, too, is proud to help carry on a tradition of supporting local students, because of the diverse futures that the scholarship fund helps support.
“Kids tell us where they are going to go to school and their intended course of study,” Bliefernicht said. “I am blown away by their goals and what these kids are headed out to accomplish—from the trades like cosmetology to doctors. And when they come back, I hear that Waunakee prepared them for their next steps in life.”
Bliefernicht has been a committee member for six years and this was her fourth and final year overseeing the canvassing night. Docherty has been involved for three years, and next year will be her first in charge of the door-to-door event.
While the Waunakee Scholarship Fund is not directly connected with the school district, the high school principals and administrators have always been supportive of the annual drive, Bliefernicht said.
“It’s well-received throughout the community,” Docherty said. “It’s a wonderful project helping out our youth and supporting what they're going to be achieving in the future.”