New schools
This is a rendering of the new Heritage Elementary School from Eppstein Uhen Architects. As the district continues to borrow the $175 million approved for capital projects, it has received a AA- credit rating from Standard and Poor. 

As the Waunakee Community School District plans to refinance debt and continue to borrow to finance new school construction, Standard and Poor, one of the three largest credit rating agencies, has given the district an AA- credit rating, labeling its finances as stable.

The district recently borrowed $99 million in promissory notes with a plan to refinance with long-term General Obligation bonds as interest rates drop.