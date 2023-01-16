This is a rendering of the new Heritage Elementary School from Eppstein Uhen Architects. As the district continues to borrow the $175 million approved for capital projects, it has received a AA- credit rating from Standard and Poor.
As the Waunakee Community School District plans to refinance debt and continue to borrow to finance new school construction, Standard and Poor, one of the three largest credit rating agencies, has given the district an AA- credit rating, labeling its finances as stable.
The district recently borrowed $99 million in promissory notes with a plan to refinance with long-term General Obligation bonds as interest rates drop.
Population and enrollment growth in the Madison suburb weighed heavily in the credit rating, as the report notes Madison is also experiencing tax base growth that is projected to continue.
The S&P overview also takes into account the district’s enrollment projections, with 1,000 new students expected over the next decade “based on continued residential construction and information from demographic studies,” it states.
While the report notes that the district’s net debt is larger than other districts, it adds that the “broad and diverse economy, with extremely strong wealth metrics, is an offsetting factor.”
The district’s financial management practices, and a “stable operating profile with surplus budget results projected in the coming year” factor into the rating, as well.
Also mentioned in the report is the district’s “favorable pension position,” resulting from participation in the fully funded Wisconsin Retirement System.
The district’s growth and the resulting state-aid revenue is viewed as a plus, but the report also mentions the challenge of meeting new space needs “as is evident in the district’s history of deficit spending for capital-related costs and plans to issue significant debt to address capacity concerns.”
Still, the S&P report views the risk as “neutral,” mainly due to “formalized financial policies and practices, particularly with respect to capital planning and meeting the board’s fund balance policy on a sustained basis,” the report concludes.