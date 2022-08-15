Waunakee Utility customers who own electric vehicles could soon see a savings if they charge them during off-peak hours.
The utility has filed an application with the Public Service Commission (PSC) requesting to implement a residential three-tier time-of-day rate. It would create three different rates during different hours, with the highest during peak hours from 3-7 p.m., the lowest during off-peak hours from midnight to 5 a.m. and a standard rate during all other times.
“We’re trying to provide our customers with as many options as possible when it comes to pricing for electricity,” said Tim Herlitzka, Waunakee Utilities manager.
The Utility currently has an optional two-tiered rate structure, with a higher priced on-peak period for 12 hours each workday. Herlitzka said only 22 residential customers have chosen that rate structure.
The application to the PSC for the three-tiered structure notes that it would be available to any residential customer but especially attractive to those who own electric vehicles. The number of electric vehicle owners is expected to increase.
The proposed tiered-rate is designed to encourage customers to charge their vehicles during off-peak hours. Charging during peak hours increases the need for generation and transmission capacity, according to the application.
“When EVs charge off-peak, electric system assets are more fully used, reducing average electricity cost for customers,” it states.
Customers who delay the start of charging from peak to off-peak hours would save about $35 per month; those who charge their cars during standard rate times would save $16 per month.
Herlitzka said Waunakee Utilities is the first in the state to request the rate structure. He noted that it allows customers who use electricity when the cost is lower to have the cost savings passed onto them.
The utility is also implementing the new rate system as more customers are anticipated to begin driving electric vehicles.
“If everyone had an electric vehicle and tried to charge it during the peak time of day, that could have impacts on our system. That’s what we’re trying to avoid,” Herlitzka said.
Because Waunakee is the first to apply for the new tiered rated system, the application process with the PSC is longer, Herlitzka said. PSC staff are reviewing the application and will make a recommendation to the full commission, a process he estimated could take a few months.
RENEW Wisconsin and the Citizens Utility Board have both reviewed the application and neither has expressed opposition, Herlitzka said. According to the application, RENEW Wisconsin supports the proposal.
Once Waunakee Utilities has received approval for the rate system, it will inform customers through inserts in utility bills, the website, social and print media.