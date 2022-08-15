Waunakee Utilities
Waunakee Utilities customers may soon be able to choose a new rate system. 

Waunakee Utility customers who own electric vehicles could soon see a savings if they charge them during off-peak hours.

The utility has filed an application with the Public Service Commission (PSC) requesting to implement a residential three-tier time-of-day rate. It would create three different rates during different hours, with the highest during peak hours from 3-7 p.m., the lowest during off-peak hours from midnight to 5 a.m. and a standard rate during all other times.