With Waunakee Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and village staff, David Weishoff cuts the ribbon on his new location for David's Certified Auto Repair, or DCAR, in the Waunakee business park. Ribbon cuttings are just one the services the Chamber of Commerce provides for Waunakee businesses.
Though funding is expected from Waunakee’s room tax this year, the village board has voted to provide the Chamber of Commerce with $10,000 for next year as it has traditionally.
Like other municipalities, Waunakee instituted a room tax ordinance to collect funding for tourism. State law requires 70% of a room tax be put into a tourism fund, with the other 30% for community betterment. The Chamber of Commerce serves as the village’s tourism entity.
Taxes generated by the hotel on East Main Street had traditionally provided ample funds to support the Chamber of Commerce and other community programs. But in 2020, when COVID-19 all but eliminated the hotel industry, the former Baymont Inn began operating as a transitional housing facility, contracting with a nonprofit. No room taxes were generated with the new arrangement.
In 2021, the village used American Rescue Plan Act dollars to continue funding the Chamber.
As the board discussed the contribution during the Aug. 1 meeting, Trustee Nila Frye asked how the Chamber uses the funds. She noted that Waunakee’s room tax fund is not likely to increase and asked if the village would continue to fund the Chamber without that source indefinitely.
Village staff have been in discussion with the hotel owners about alternative uses for the facility, and the prospect of room taxes returning remains uncertain, said Village Administrator Todd Schmidt. A small hotel has been proposed downtown, and potential hoteliers have expressed interest in building from time to time, but no serious proposal has come forward, Schmidt said.
Trustee Phil Willems, who helped found the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce decades ago, noted that the Town of Westport contributes to the organization each year with no room tax collections.
“They don’t do it from revenue or anything like that. They’re just doing it as a good neighbor,” Willems said, adding the Chamber provides a service with the Good Neighbor program, welcoming new residents. Chamber staff also help at nearly all of the village’s community-wide events, he said.
“They make a little revenue selling beer and all that, but they put together a team of volunteers who contribute to the overall style of the community that we like to live in,” Willems added.
Trustee Erin Moran said the $10,000 donations are not sustainable, and the village should review how it is bringing people into the community.
The current hotel arrangement as a transitional housing facility has had a negative impact on businesses and shops, said Trustee Gary Herzberg, and affects residents who have no lodging for family members during events such as weddings or graduations.
“So I hope we get a new hotel,” Herzberg said.
Herzberg called the Chamber “integral” to events in the community.
“I think it’s something we need to make sure we do support with funds going forward because without the Chamber, a lot of our events would go away. So, I think it’s important to fund it,” Herzberg said.
Village President Chris Zellner called Chambers of Commerce “vital” to any community. Events in the community allow the Chamber to raise funds, but more importantly, the organization supports local businesses.
“It’s the business community they’re reaching out to to get the services our residents need, whether it be our garbage collection, to our restaurants, you name it, all the different businesses. It’s a vital function in the community that they’re reaching out and doing that, and helping to promote those businesses to our residents,” Zellner said.
Zellner added that he would like to set up a different funding source to replace the room tax, but currently, the village does have American Rescue Plan Act funds available.
Schmidt pointed out that the Town of Westport contributes $5,000 toward the Chamber.
Village Hall remodel
Also at the Aug. 1 meeting, the board approved staff to execute an agreement with Creative Business Interiors to remodel the upper level meeting room for the village board and municipal court. The contract not to exceed $75,000 will include new furniture and carpeting. Technology will be installed with the capability of hosting hybrid meetings, so residents can participate in person or remotely. Delivery time is 12 to 14 weeks, Schmidt told the board.