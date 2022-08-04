Ribbon cuttings
With Waunakee Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and village staff, David Weishoff cuts the ribbon on his new location for David's Certified Auto Repair, or DCAR, in the Waunakee business park. Ribbon cuttings are just one the services the Chamber of Commerce provides for Waunakee businesses. 

Though funding is expected from Waunakee’s room tax this year, the village board has voted to provide the Chamber of Commerce with $10,000 for next year as it has traditionally.

Like other municipalities, Waunakee instituted a room tax ordinance to collect funding for tourism. State law requires 70% of a room tax be put into a tourism fund, with the other 30% for community betterment. The Chamber of Commerce serves as the village’s tourism entity.