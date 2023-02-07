The Village of Waunakee grew a bit larger Monday night as the Waunakee Village Board approved a petition from the Kaltenberg family to annex 324 acres from the Town of Westport into the village.
The Waunakee plan commission approved the annexation at their January meeting. At the Feb. 6 village board meeting, no one commented during the public hearing.
The annexation and future development are anticipated within the town and village’s comprehensive plan. It will allow InterCon to grow on the site and Waunakee’s industrial park to expand. The property is located at the intersection of Hwys. 19/113 and Hwy. I, both on the north and south side of Hwy. 19.
Waunakee is in the process of applying to the Capital Area Regional Plan Commission for an urban service area amendment to allow the extension of public water and sewer to the site.
The board also approved an annexation agreement that stipulates the terms of zoning applications and required documents for development such as land divisions and certified survey maps, development agreements and plan submittals. It also requires phased development for residential areas. That section states, “Once phasing commences, the owners shall not develop more than 60 detached single-family residential lots during a rolling 2-year period,” and includes exceptions.
Trail and park improvements, along with street improvements are addressed in the document. The agreement also requires developers to pay utility extension costs as properties develop.
It also addresses stormwater improvements.
The village board voted unanimously in favor of approving the petition.
Trustee Joe Zitzelsberg said because of its location, it will be a “great addition to the village.”
Trustee Nila Frye asked why the village would want to annex all of the property at once.
Tim Semmann, community development director, said it allows the village to be prepared for whatever comes next on the entire site.
“It makes complete sense from a planning perspective,” Village President Chris Zellner later noted.
Other trustees also voiced support for the annexation.
Other news
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-heard an update from Joe Spair, municipal account executive at Pellitteri Waste Systems. The company has made some upgrades to add smaller boxes to its system and capture more cardboard as increased online ordering has upped the demand. Paper coffee cups, without the plastic lid, can also now be recycled, along with paper milk or juice cartons, small metal appliances and fixtures, metal pots and pans and glass.
-approved an alcohol license for Brian Damon, the new owner of Ripp’s Bar.
-approved an amendment for Cuco’s, which has opened a grocery store in its restaurant. The action allows Cuco’s to sell alcohol in the grocery store.