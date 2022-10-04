Mill House Quilts
Buy Now

The Tax Incremental Funds would add fire protection to the former mill first built in 1875 near Waunakee’s railroad in the historic downtown district.

 File photo

In an effort to preserve a historic building in the village’s downtown, the Waunakee Village Board Monday approved Tax Incremental Financing for interior improvements to 100 Baker Street, home to Mill House Quilts for over two decades.

On a 5-2 vote, with Trustees Nila Frye and Sam Kaufmann dissenting, the board followed recommendations from staff to provide $209,000 for the addition of a sprinkler system to the building. David Jacobson and Brett Bower have purchased the building and in March sought TIF funding to add a boutique hotel to the upper level after determining a sprinkler system would be required to meet state code.