Westport commission explores historic status for Nau-Ti-Gal

In the 1950s, Sharla Hanson spent her preschool days at her family’s tavern in Westport, where her Uncle Clarence watched over her, and she watched daytime soap operas while her sisters attended Catfish School.
Her grandparents bought the bar shortly after immigrating from Norway, and the family operated Hanson’s Tavern there until the 1980s, when they sold it to the von Rutenberg family and it eventually became the popular Nau-Ti-Gal.
Up until this spring, it has been a waterfront business where boaters could dock. For the past couple decades, it’s often been busy with volleyball leagues and live music in the summertime.
Today, with a concept plan to raze the former Nau-Ti-Gal building and build an apartment complex on the Westport Road site, Hanson and her sister Sherry Hanson Lang have filed an application to designate the restaurant building for historic preservation.
The application is a first-ever for the town, which has a historic preservation ordinance, according to town administrator Dean Grosskopf. In the past, property owners themselves have filed such applications for their own buildings or land; in this case, the daughters of the late Carl Hanson, who owned the property, are the applicants.
“We would like to see it stay as a tavern or something. We’d like to see the building stay there,” Sharla Hanson said.
The history
Information compiled by Westport Historic Preservation Commissioner Michelle Wing indicates that the Nau-Ti-Gal building was originally constructed in the mid 1800s and called the Catfish Tavern. It calls the building “significantly important to the Westport community as its structure has been the site of the longest operating business since 1861,” and cites a Wisconsin State Journal article.
In the late 1800s, Henry Brickson bought it and named it Brickson’s Tavern, according to the application:
Sharla Hanson said her parents, Thorvald and Anna Hanson, immigrated from Norway in 1904 and bought the tavern in 1907. After Thorvald died, Anna Hanson became the first woman to operate a business in Westport, the report notes.
For as long as Sharla Hanson can remember, the building has been a part of her family; her father Carl was born there in 1917, she said. The family operated Hanson’s as a general store, as well, and during the prohibition era, Sharla Hanson’s grandmother was accused of selling moonshine.
“She had four boys, and when my dad was 3 months old, my grandfather died of tuberculosis,” Sharla Hanson said. With four boys to raise, Hanson said, “She had to make money somehow.”
Redevelopment
The Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant closed in the spring, and in May, the development firm LZ Ventures appeared before the Westport Plan Commission with a concept plan to redevelop the site. It called for two 70-unit apartment buildings with a common area and pool between them.
Plan commissioners indicated they felt the plan was inconsistent with the neighborhood, and a number of neighbors spoke in opposition to it, citing concerns about density.
The town has hired a consultant to help analyze the application and the site’s history to see if it is worthy of the historic site designation, Grosskopf said. Peter Roth of Isthmus Architects delivered a draft of the report at the commission meeting Nov. 3, but found more research was needed for a final report, according to Commissioner Tracy Will. Once a final report is delivered, a public hearing may be set.
Afterwards, the historic preservation committee may or may not recommend to the town board that the property be designated as a historic preservation site.
Grosskopf said the town has contracted former town attorney/administrator/clerk-treasurer Tom Wilson to help with the legal process.
If it is designated as historic, it could still be redeveloped, but the town would have some authority in how it occurred..
“Any alterations to that building have to be approved by the historic preservation committee and the board,” Grosskopf said.
But he added that the site’s historic preservation application is “pretty much in its infancy.”
The town is obligated to pursue the application process, he said, adding the applicants would have a concern if it were dismissed.
“We’re gaining information and background,” Grosskopf said.
The ordinance
Westport’s Historic Preservation Ordinance reads in part:
Section 60.64 of the Wisconsin Statutes authorizes town governments to adopt historic preservation ordinances, stating, “The Town Board, in the exercise of its zoning and police powers…may regulate any place, structure or object with a special character, historic interest, esthetic interest, or other significant value, for the purpose of preserving the place, structure or object and its significant characteristics.”
It notes the purpose is to “protect, enhance and preserve improvements, sites, landscapes and districts, which represent or reflect elements of the town’s cultural, social, economic, political and architectural history.”
Another stated purpose is to “safeguard the Town’s historic, pre-historic and cultural heritage, as embodied and reflected in historic structures, sites, districts, landscapes, traditional land uses, architectural, archeological or historical interest or value.”
To read the ordinance in its entirety, visit the code of ordinances on the town's website, www.townofwestport.org.