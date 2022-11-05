 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

Westport commission explores historic status for Nau-Ti-Gal

Nau-Ti-Gal
Buy Now

The Nau-Ti-Gal closed in May, and a plan to redevelop the site into an apartment complex was brought to the Westport Plan Commission.

 Roberta Baumann

In the 1950s, Sharla Hanson spent her preschool days at her family’s tavern in Westport, where her Uncle Clarence watched over her, and she watched daytime soap operas while her sisters attended Catfish School.

Her grandparents bought the bar shortly after immigrating from Norway, and the family operated Hanson’s Tavern there until the 1980s, when they sold it to the von Rutenberg family and it eventually became the popular Nau-Ti-Gal.

Hanson's Tavern

Shown is the Hanson’s Tavern in the 1950s. The tavern once stood at the site of the current Nau-Ti-Gal in Westport.

Historic Photos Sought

Westport's Historic Preservation Committee is seeking historic pictures of the former Nau-Ti-Gal building. Anyone with photographs can contact the town hall at (608) 849-4372.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred