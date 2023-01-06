Nau-Ti-Gal
The Nau-Ti-Gal closed in May, and a plan to redevelop the site into an apartment complex was brought to the Westport Plan Commission.

An application to designate the former Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant as a historic preservation site has advanced in the approval process.

The Westport Historic Preservation Commission recommended the town board designate the building and property at 5350 Westport Road as historic after a Jan. 5 public hearing. The recommendation follows the town's historic preservation ordinance, along with a recommendation from the town’s attorney drafted in closed session.

Shown is the Hanson’s Tavern in the 1950s. The tavern once stood at the site of the current Nau-Ti-Gal in Westport.
A concept site plan shows the multifamily residential complex that development group LZ Ventures hopes to construct in Westport. The 140-unit apartment building would offer both one- and two-bedroom dwellings but require demolition of the town’s longtime Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant.