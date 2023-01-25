Phil and Paul Simon

Phil Simon was named Builder of the Year. He is shown here with his son, Paul Simon, who is now president of Michael F. Simon Builders Inc.

 Contributed

Manitowoc – Waunakee’s longest established business, Michael F. Simon Builders, has been awarded the 2022 Builder of the Year for the state of Wisconsin by the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA).

The Builder of the Year award is the highest honor WBA can bestow upon a builder member. Each year, one builder is recognized who has made an outstanding contribution to the housing industry in Wisconsin. Nominees are judged on their professionalism, level of activity within their local, the WBA and on the National level as well as in their community.