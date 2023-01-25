Manitowoc – Waunakee’s longest established business, Michael F. Simon Builders, has been awarded the 2022 Builder of the Year for the state of Wisconsin by the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA).
The Builder of the Year award is the highest honor WBA can bestow upon a builder member. Each year, one builder is recognized who has made an outstanding contribution to the housing industry in Wisconsin. Nominees are judged on their professionalism, level of activity within their local, the WBA and on the National level as well as in their community.
This year’s Builder of the Year award was presented to Phil Simon of Michael F Simon Builders. Phil Simon has been a longtime, committed member of the Madison Area Builders Association and the Wisconsin Builders Association, as evidenced by his recognition as a WBA Life Director and his continued involvement and growth of the industry through mentorship within his own company and the industry as a whole.
Simon was MABA’s Builder of the Year in 1995, MABA President in 1998, a NAHB Life Spike Member with 318.5 points (fifth highest spike club member at MABA), NAHB - Builder 20 Program since 2005 & Professional Builders Council Chairman in 2010, NAHB - Certified Graduate Builder designation in 2006, and Wisconsin Family Business Award- Business of The Year in 2014. He also participated in the Parade of Homes for 26 years and was president at Michael F. Simon Builders Inc. for 23 of his 42 years there before retiring in 2020.
The Michael F. Simon Builders team have recently been awarded several awards by the WBA that exemplify a Builder of the Year, including 2021 Badger Craftsman Awards for Best Whole House Remodel, Best Home Feature, Best New Build ($750k-$1.2M), and Best Room Addition. The company was also awarded the 2022 Badger Craftsman Award for Best Basement/Bonus Room, Best Room Addition, Best Kitchen, Best Whole House Remodel, and Best Home Features.