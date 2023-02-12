Leasing for solar

A drone shot of Hinchley’s Dairy Farm in Cambridge where part of the property will be part of a new solar development.

 Hinchley's Dairy Farm

The decision to transition a sizable portion of their family’s farm from pastures and grain fields to thousands of solar panels was not an easy one for Duane and Tina Hinchley.

The couple owns Hinchley’s Dairy Farm in Cambridge (20 miles east of Madison). The farm totals approximately 2,600 acres.