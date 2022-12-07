With cab fleets halted, some Dane County patients hard up for rides

Patients needing transportation to critical but non-emergency medical appointments for procedures like dialysis or heart monitoring are likely waiting longer now for rides.
The closing of three cab companies serving those patients has stretched the demand for transportation providers.
Recently, several cab companies – VanGo, Green Cab, Badger Cab and Mobility Transformation – ceased operations, according to a recent Wisconsin State Journal report. VanGo was started by a Waunakee resident who sold the company before it closed.
The closings have left hospitals and nursing homes with fewer transportation choices for patients. At the Waunakee Manor Nursing Home, finding transportation was challenging before the closings, said one source who asked not to be named.
“It has been hard since the pandemic,” she said.
Waunakee Manor often used VanGo until the former owner sold it in July 2021, and the fleet was moved to Madison. She said after the sale, the company no longer provided the local service that the nursing home and assisted living facility had been accustomed to.
Now, Waunakee Manor calls MadCity Mobility and a few other companies for residents, she said.
Norbert Lawinger operates MadCity Mobility in Middleton and said he has received “a tremendous amount more calls” since the Madison cab companies affiliated or owned by Zerology closed. Lawinger has had to turn some patients away and refer them to other transportation providers, he said.
Currently, MadCity Mobility has neither the staff nor the vehicles to accommodate all of the transportation needs, he said.
“The biggest problem is finding enough staff,” Lawinger said, adding he has referred patients to other cab companies.
“But unfortunately, every company out there is in the same boat where they’re pretty much overloaded,” Lawinger said. ”It’s probably going to take a few months for other companies to be able to build up to handle the demand.”
A good business
Up until July 2021, when VanGo founder John Vanderbloemen sold the cab service, it was located on Second Street with the fleet parked outside of Murphy Mill. Vanderbloemen, who now lives north of Wausau, said VanGo had about 20 drivers working at least nine to 10 hours per day.
When Vanderbloemen began the taxi service, he drove a cab every day for the first four years. Many riders were older adults, and he and other drivers developed close relationships with them, he said. His brother had been driving for VanGo up until the doors closed and is now getting feedback from the clients.
“He said he was amazed at the number of people who contacted him,” Vanderbloemen said. “That was gratifying.”
Vanderbloemen said the company became profitable.
“My business model was pretty effective: Treat people the way they want to be treated. To me, it was so easy to get clients and keep clients,” he said, adding VanGo very quickly became the most preferred provider.
Owning the company was fun, and he treated his drivers well, he said.
“I loved my business,” Vanderbloemen added.
But Vanderbloemen said he hears finding drivers is tough.
One VanGo driver was Bob Khouri of Waunakee, who left the job after the company was sold. Khouri is now considering volunteering as an RSVP volunteer driver, taking senior citizens to medical appointments, he said.
VanGo and the other companies offered transportation to senior citizens, people with disabilities and school age children to medical appointments, Khouri pointed out.
“Riders who use this service all face (at least) one major challenge in life. Many have disabilities or serious health issues. A lot were seniors struggling to maintain their independence,” Khouri said, adding each day he was reminded of how fortunate he is. “Driving an individual just released from a hospital home to some group living arrangement was often bittersweet.”
Like other drivers, Khouri became fond of his passengers.
“My passengers were just the nicest people imaginable. And most were so very appreciative of the transportation they were getting,” he said.