Todd Schmidt and Tim Semmann (third and fourth from left) from the Village of Waunakee join Ron Henshue (from left), Dave Jenkins and Hannah Manke Clay of Forward Development in breaking ground on on the 78-unit apartment complex Oct. 27.

 Roberta Baumann

Waunakee Village staff and the Chamber of Commerce joined Forward Development Group and its partners in breaking ground on a 78-unit apartment complex at Simon Crestway.

Ron Henshue introduced the partners in the project: Weiser Brothers, the general contractor; JLA Architects; JSD Professional Services; and Little Creek Management.