Todd Schmidt and Tim Semmann (third and fourth from left) from the Village of Waunakee join Ron Henshue (from left), Dave Jenkins and Hannah Manke Clay of Forward Development in breaking ground on on the 78-unit apartment complex Oct. 27.
Waunakee Village staff and the Chamber of Commerce joined Forward Development Group and its partners in breaking ground on a 78-unit apartment complex at Simon Crestway.
Ron Henshue introduced the partners in the project: Weiser Brothers, the general contractor; JLA Architects; JSD Professional Services; and Little Creek Management.
“I’m excited to be here and to have this project started,” Henshue said, with a foundation already dug behind him.
Henshue thanked the village’s administration for their guidance on the project, as well.
The apartment building is within the Woodland Crest mixed-use development, where retail, such as Eno Vino, Noodles and Company, Shopko Optical and other businesses have opened. Initially, Hy-Vee was slated to be the anchor tenant.
Dave Jenkins of JSD Professional Services, who is also an owner in the development, said Hy-Vee has indicated it still plans to build on the site.
Todd Schmidt, village administrator, added that representatives from the Iowa grocery store chain have said they own the land and “their commitment to Waunakee remains.”
Additional housing, likely townhouses, within Woodland Crest is still in the planning stages.