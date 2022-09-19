Public Health Madison and Dane County has announced that it is expanding clinic hours and adding availability on weekends for COVID-19 boosters in an effort to meet demand.

On Sept. 7, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced updated booster recommendations, following the authorization of a new bivalent booster. The new boosters contain an updated formula that both boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and protects against the newer Omicron variants, including BA.4 and BA.5. The CDC estimates the BA.5 subvariant makes up nearly 89% of all new cases.