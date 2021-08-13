Gov. Tony Evers today, together with the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), announced several COVID-19 vaccine clinics at state agencies in August and September. The clinics are open to state employees, their families, and the general public.
“Our state workers have been a critical part of our response to this pandemic and have helped put our state in the best position to recover. Getting vaccinated now is the best tool we have to fight off this virus and put this pandemic behind us,” said Gov. Evers. “The COVID19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I am asking folks to join the millions of Wisconsinites that have decided to protect their health and their state by getting their vaccine.”
The vaccine clinics will be run by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and open to everyone 12 years and older. Appointments are not needed. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available. The clinics include:
-Hill Farms State Office Building
4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison, WI
Aug. 18 and Sept. 8
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
-Department of Revenue Building
2135 Rimrock Road, Madison, WI
Aug. 24 and Sept. 14
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Drive-through clinic (walk-in option also available)
-Department of Corrections Building
3099 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI
Aug. 26 and Sept. 16
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Drive-through clinic (walk-in option also available)
“With the highly transmissible Delta variant driving up cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across Wisconsin, it is our responsibility to provide a safe work environment for Wisconsin’s state employees and members of the public,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “That is why I am encouraging all state employees to take advantage of this opportunity. Get vaccinated. Talk to your family and loved ones about getting vaccinated. By doing so, you can help keep your fellow coworkers healthy and prevent the virus from mutating into more dangerous variants.”
The delta variant is more infectious and spreading more rapidly than earlier variants. In Wisconsin, COVID-19 cases continue to rise; the 7-day average of new confirmed cases has increased 81 percent over the past week and is 6 times higher than it was a month ago. In the week ending July 25, 2021, 83.5 percent of sequenced positive COVID-19 tests were identified as the Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Data shows that the COVID-19 vaccines are providing good protection against the Delta variant and helping prevent hospitalization and death. While vaccination is the most important layer of protection against COVID-19, with the high level of disease transmission in Wisconsin, DHS is urging everyone to add more layers of protection including masking up indoors and staying home when feeling sick.
“Vaccination continues to be the best tool we have to get the pandemic under control and save lives,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “Making vaccines easier to access will extend protection for our staff as well as the public from the worst impacts of COVID-19, and help us get back to a strong Badger Bounceback.”
If you have already had COVID-19, you should still get vaccinated. You can find COVID-19 vaccinations at vaccines.gov or call 211 or (877) 947-2211. To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 and to learn more about how to stay protected, subscribe to the DHS COVID-19 Weekly Newsletter.