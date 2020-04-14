Waunakee Utilities urges electric customers concerned about being able to pay their bill to apply for Energy Assistance before the May 15, deadline. Funding is available to help income-qualified residential customers pay their electric bills, including those whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Customers are encouraged to apply by contacting Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program at 1-866-HEATWIS. More information is available at homeenergyplus.wi.gov.
In Wisconsin, energy assistance eligibility requirements were adjusted to more efficiently assist families impacted by COVID-19 and are now based on the household’s previous month of income,
