SSM Health Wisconsin announced Monday that the health care provider had reached a milestone over the weekend by administering its 200,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination effort began in late December after the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Madison. Because of the strategic planning and the mobilization of hundreds of workers, vaccination rates have continued to climb. It took the organization 12 weeks to administer 100,000 doses of vaccine. SSM Health reached 200,000 doses only about six weeks later.
“I’m so proud of the efficiency we’ve been able to achieve, and it’s all thanks to the collaborative efforts of so many individuals and teams,” says Mo Kharbat, SSM Health VP of Pharmacy Services. “This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the diverse group of SSM Health employees who have pulled together, along with our volunteer vaccinators and community partners like county health departments and emergency service workers.”
SSM Health is administering vaccines at 18 clinic and hospital sites across south-central Wisconsin. As of today, it has also held 22 mobile vaccine clinics at places like schools, large business sites and restaurants. Large scale community-based clinic events have offered another new option for people to be immunized in places that are convenient for them. For example, about 2,000 people were recently vaccinated at a one-day community clinic in Fond du Lac.
SSM Health has more mobile vaccine clinics planned, including events that will focus on the more vulnerable population. SSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation - Madison recently received a $100,000 grant through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to support community outreach efforts to underserved populations.
