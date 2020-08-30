As the Waunakee district welcomes students in grades K-2 back to school, school board members and administrators found more guidance on several issues related to COVID-19.
Its Medical Advisory Committee, comprising doctors and other health professionals, convened its first meeting Aug. 26 to discuss topics such as school procedures, personal protective equipment, metrics for school closings due to COVID outbreaks and the possibility of including rapid testing.
School board members and administrators have procedures in place for opening schools, but they asked the health professionals what may be missing in their plans and what additional strategies should they consider.
The Madison Dane County Public Health department issued its order on Aug. 21, with metrics that allow only grades K-2 to return to school in person, said Randy Guttenberg, district administrator. The order includes social distancing guidelines that don’t allow districts to bring the full capacity of the schools back. A hybrid model with some students attending in the morning and others in the afternoon will bring class sizes generally down to 12 students, Guttenberg added. The district is also offering a virtual option.
Grades 3-4 will be brought back once the county meets the health department’s metrics, with an average of 39 cases over 14 days for four weeks.
Low risk sports, such as golf, cross country and singles tennis will be allowed to continue but without traveling, and other sports can move to the spring season.
Within the schools, face masks will be required, and public health protocols will be followed. Hand sanitizer has been provided to buildings, along with sanitary wipes. Custodians will be equipped with electrostatic sprayers and a purifying HVAC component is being added to the elementary schools. Staff are also being trained in personal protective equipment.
Screenings
Dr. Bill Ranum, a physician at SSM-Health in Waunakee, asked how students will be screened.
Students will be asked to come to school with a screening list filled out, and if they don’t have it with them, will have a contactless thermometer check, said Kurt Eley, director of student services. If the temperature is under 100.4, they will be allowed to go to class, but health staff will contact the parent to see if the child has had any other symptoms.
Children who present symptoms will be taken to a separate room.
Asked if the screenings could be done on the school bus, Eley said bus drivers are not able to conduct them. With the hybrid model, students will be able to distance on the bus, and parents are encouraged to drive their children to school if possible.
Dr. Matt Anderson with UW Health noted that schools will want to have as few symptomatic people in the buildings as possible and asked what will happen when someone with symptoms is present.
He also added that among the screening questions, one could ask whether a person has tested positive and whether a test is pending.
The health professionals also noted that contactless thermometers can pick up outdoor temperatures, and this may be a concern during cooler weather.
Ranum emphasized the need to protect staff from others who may be asymptomatic with personal protective equipment.
Personal Protective Equipment
Sarah Goecks, a school nurse, noted that PPE has been provided for all teachers, with different levels, depending on the staff member.
For instance, teachers in closer contact situations, such as working with a student who is unable to wear a face covering, can wear a face shield and eye protection. The district has ordered an ample supply of face shields, glasses and goggles for all staff, Eley said.
Staff in direct contact with a child exhibiting symptoms will take additional precautions.
The health professionals were asked about standards for face coverings. Madison Dane County Public Health allows “gators” or pull-up cloths to be used, and it was advised that masks be two layers of opaque cloth.
Ranum brought up what he called “PPE fatigue,” saying teachers may need to take breaks and take the equipment off.
If a child has symptoms
Students who exhibit symptoms will be placed in a separate room and the parent or another emergency contact will be notified, Eley said.
“But we need them to respond quickly so they can get the student as quickly as they can,” Eley added.
Ranum expressed concern for a grandparent picking up a symptomatic student, calling the virus “discriminatory,” as older adults are more at risk for severe symptoms.
How the family responds to those symptoms was also a concern.
Guttenberg said the district has between 16-18 different scenarios with different protocols to follow.
“I think my concern is we have a child who comes forth and they have symptoms, they’re sent home. If they don’t get tested, if they don’t see someone to clear what’s happening, they’re out for that 14 days,” Guttenberg said. “We could be kind of quarantining kids that don’t need quarantining and keeping them out of school.”
While the public health department cannot require tests, the district can encourage parents to have children with symptoms tested, and tests are available at the Alliant Energy Center, or for those with symptoms, at their health care provider.
Closing schools
Should metrics rise or outbreaks occur, public health officials can close schools. The district administrator also has this authority, Guttenberg said, just as it does when a snow day makes it unsafe to travel. But the question administrators had is, at what level will the public health department order schools to be closed?
Health officials talked about the percentage of students and staff would have the virus and noted that if a large percentage of teachers and students are out, that may trigger a closure. Ultimately, the public health department can make the decision, but on a more local level, the number of staff members unable to report to school will lead to an administrative decision.
Testing
Dave Boetcher, school board president, said he has learned that rapid testing, or a saliva test, is being used within the Fitchburg School district and that a system could be set up in the Waunakee district for $5,000.
The test tells whether a person is symptomatic and should have diagnostic test.
One health professional noted that the district should be sure the testing is accurate enough, so that a student that tests negative is actually negative.
Another concern is false-positive tests, they said, adding liability should also be considered.
Families without transportation may not have access to more diagnostic testing.
Eventually, the public health department may be able to offer tests more locally in communities for families that currently have no access.
“That would be a good conversation for us to have with public health and how they could expedite access to kids for how they could get tested as they’re in these different situations,” Guttenberg said.
Eley noted that all of the staff are experiencing various levels of anxiety and asked the professionals to share what they are doing in their own organizations.
All said the PPE works.
“The people I work with, they wear their gear, and no one has been infected,” Ranum said.
Others added that PPE is a way to provide control.
Teachers should also be honest about reporting instances when social-distancing protocols have not been met. This could perhaps be done anonymously, through a survey, to provide a realistic picture.
“We know there are going be gaps. We know that things aren’t going to work, just we need to know about them when they are and what we can do to support them,” Anderson said.
Boetcher said the focus should be on asymptomatic testing, “trying to find a way to get our students tested as soon as possible so they can get back into the classroom with our staff.”
He said hopefully, that will be developed over time.
With the COVID-19 landscape constantly changing, the committee agreed to meet again on Sept. 16, one week after K-2 teachers report back to school and remote learning has begun.
