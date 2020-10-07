School referendums usually translate to an increase in taxes for property owners in the district.
But the Nov. 3 referendum coming before Waunakee school district residents is different. Both the outcome and the impetus for the question itself are somewhat unprecedented.
Faced with additional capital and instructional costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Waunakee school board members approved a referendum that will ask voters to shift a portion of the existing levy – taxes they’re already paying – from the district’s debt-payment fund into its general fund.
The question asks residents of the school district to approve a $2,127,301 non-recurring operational referendum for five years.
Waunakee School District Administrator Randy Guttenberg said the instructional model, with some K-2 students in the classroom and others learning from home, have increased staffing costs. Capital maintenance projects, such as upgrades to the elementary schools’ HVAC systems in order to prevent spread of the virus, have added to the costs. An ionization system is now in place at the elementary schools, and has been approved for installation at all other school buildings before students are brought back.
“That has a positive impact on air quality and other mitigation factors and enhancing our HVAC system not only during COVID but post COVID, as well,” Guttenberg said about the HVAC upgrade.
A breakdown of the costs provided by the district shows $1,338,000 had already been spent as of Sept. 15, with much of the additional costs caused by increases in staff and student technology.
“As we bring in more grade levels, that will potentially begin to rise,” Guttenberg said. “We have kids that are choosing in-person, and we have kids that are choosing remote learning. And trying to manage really two different delivery models, things just don’t break down perfectly within a general classroom.”
Some teachers at the elementary schools are teaching both a morning and an afternoon section and are not available to teach remote classes. Other teachers have been assigned as remote instructors.
“Just the logistics of breaking out those programs, we’ve had to add additional staff. And I anticipate that will probably continue to some extent as we add more,” Guttenberg said.
The district may also need to supplement its nursing staff and add more contract tracers as recommended by the district’s medical advisory committee.
Why 5 years?
The school board voted to approve a non-recurring referendum, with the fund transfer ending after 5 years. Unlike other referendum questions which often seek approval for new facilities with ongoing operational costs, the increased costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are considered to be temporary.
Yet the impacts of the virus will span a few years.
“We know there are going to be residual impacts. It’s not just a one-year deal for the schools,” Guttenberg said.
As parents choose to enroll their children in schools offering more in-person instruction, school officials expect a fluctuation in enrollment.
“Our hope is, once we are able to return post COVID, that we continue to then bring back students,” Guttenberg said.
The state’s financial aid formula provides funding to districts based on enrollment, and Guttenberg explained that a one-year impact on enrollment has a three-year impact on state aid.
“The way our revenue cap is designed by the state is enrollment, which ie means funding, is tied to a three-year average of enrollment,” Guttenberg added.
That means the third-Friday count will be felt for multiple years.
The five-year span will allow the district to address the immediate and future increased costs while ensuring the district maintains the quality and access to programming, Guttenberg said.
Why a referendum?
The referendum is required for a school district to exceed revenue caps. Guttenberg explained that last year, as the school district looked at its mill rate, its financial advisor put forth a strategy to allocate some of the funds toward debt defeasance. It allowed the district to maintain a consistent tax rate and to pay off debt early, similar to making an extra payment on a mortgage.
“When it came to looking at COVID expenses and projecting out what we could be seeing… addressing our COVID needs became a priority. So all options were discussed with the board, and we felt utilizing these dollars to address the COVID needs and supporting our students and staff throughout this process had a greater value than the debt defeasance we had last year,” Guttenberg said.
The district could still try to pay down its debt sooner but currently has an emergency need and this is means to capture dollars from one fund to the next, he added.
After five years, the funds will no longer be available to the district, and if needed, another referendum would be held.
Currently, the funds will be levied whether or not a referendum passes. It will either be levied in Fund 39 or will be used to address the increased costs caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
If the referendum fails
A failed referendum will mean the $2,127,301 currently levied will continue to go to Fund 39 for debt defeasance, making it unavailable to the district to pay for increased capital and operational costs caused by COVID-19.
If the referendum fails, school officials will look at other ways to cover the increased expenses.
“Then we’re going to have to look within our general fund. We already have a fund balance that is not at the level we would like it at,” Guttenberg said.
It would also impact staff and programs currently in place.
“If it fails, we have to find these dollars regardless. The place that’s going allow us to support our staff and students best is if we consider the referendum. That’s why we’re going to referendum,” Guttenberg said.
