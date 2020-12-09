Former Waunakee Police Chief Frank Balistreri has died of complications from COVID-19, Channel 3000 has reported. According to his obituary, Balistreri died on Dec. 3. He was 84.
Balistreri joined the Waunakee Police Department in 1970 as part of a two-man police force then, according to a Waunakee Tribune profile from 1990. In 1982, he became chief, serving in that role until 1995, when he retired.
His career in law enforcement began with the Middleton Police Department in 1964. Afterwards, he went on to become the village officer in Dane before joining the Waunakee department.
Balisteri faced a sexual harassment claim filed by a Waunakee officer in 1995. It was settled out of court with all claims dismissed in December of that year.
During his three-decade career in law enforcement, Balistreri worked with Gov. Tommy Thompson on the seat belt law and was past president of the Dane County Chiefs association and on the board of the State Chiefs Association.
In his profile, Balistreri said he was happy with his decision to move to Waunakee.
“Waunakee has treated me very well,” he said. “When I came here I had to learn to eat sauerkraut, but in 20 years a lot of people have learned to eat spaghetti, too.”
The family asks that donations be made to them to set up a Waunakee High School scholarship fund for students going into police science.
Balistreri’s obituary can be seen at www.cressfuneralservice.com/obituary/Frank-Balistreri
