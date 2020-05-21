As Waunakee village department heads plan for their facilities, safer-at-home guidelines have changed almost daily.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt had asked the department heads to prepare a memo about their latest responses to the COVID-19 crisis for the May 18 Waunakee Village Board meeting, and shortly after, the state Supreme Court overturned Gov. Evers’ order. The following day, Dane County weighed in with its own order, and Monday, the county issued new set of orders for a phased opening of facilities, what Schmidt called “three curve balls” in the planning process.
“We’re really flying in interesting times here,” Schmidt told village board members, noting that the next task will be for those department heads to begin looking at how a reopening could occur.
Waunakee EMS
Scott Russell, Waunakee EMS director, noted that the county’s initiatives to reopen came quickly, but it mirrors much of Gov. Evers’ Bounce Back plan with details for different businesses to open safely.
Russell said the county has done a good job in flattening the curve, and the Waunakee EMS district has not seen any new cases.
The big announcement, Russell said, is that as businesses and facilities begin to open up, we should continue to be diligent and be sure to wear a mask.
“I do not project any long-term changes when the state opens up,” Russell said, adding that Waunakee EMS operations will remain the same, with skeleton crews and EMTs wearing the same personal protective equipment.
Russell said he is frequently asked how many positive case there are in the district. The district does not keep those number, only the number of people with symptoms.
He also is asked about CPR classes and said the district is working with local training centers to provide online classes.
One message he wanted to convey is that we all have to be accepting of everyone’s views.
“We all have to remember that we all have to accept our own viewpoints,” he said.
Clerk’s Department
Waunakee Clerk Caitlin Stene said the clerk’s office is planning for the next two elections in August and November to be held similarly to April’s election. From a budgetary standpoint, the village had a healthy carryover from previous election years, so she was not worried about the cost for the increase in absentee ballots.
Some safety measures could be implemented at Village Hall when it opens, such as plexiglass at the front desk, Stene said.
Schmidt noted that the in terms of office interaction, village staff have been successful in operating remotely and engaging with the public while the office is closed.
Trustee Nila Frye asked if temperature scans of employees coming into work would be beneficial.
Stene said during the election, temperatures were taken, and different departments have this in place.
Schmidt noted that each department has different approaches. Food delivery drivers through the senior center also have temperature checks, he said.
Public Works
Public Works Director Kevin Even reported that initially, that department worked split shifts, but now during growing season, it’s “all hands on deck.” Still, employees are working staggered start times. Home inspections are done only for newly built, unoccupied homes. Inspections on occupied homes are done virtually with photographs.
“Neighbor complaints are at an all-time high,” Even said, noting that people are at home more and some are not getting along.
Schmidt noted at the same time, many are engaged in neighborly activities.
Public Library
Library Director Erick Plumb said the library is offering curb-side pickup of materials and will continue this service until June. The library is also working with a skeletal staff, but he expects to bring more staff back in at the end of May.
In mid-June, the library will partner with other libraries to increase access to collections, and the lobby may be open to a limited number of people, perhaps with groups of 10 or fewer. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist, but self-checkout will be required. Fines will be paid online, as well.
Plumb said he would like to allow customer access to the computer labs within the next two to four weeks, perhaps by appointment. The layout of the furniture will be changed to accommodate proper social distancing.
“We will be more hands-on over the next week and half to see what the next phase looks like,” Plumb said. But, he added, the library will likely not have programs for the rest of year. Library hours will continue to be shorter with less staffing.
Municipal Court
Municipal Court Judge Nicholas Rifelj said the court is taking the lead from circuit courts, which are mainly functioning remotely and are expected to keep doing so throughout the summer.
“As long as the virus is a threat, we will allow people to come remotely,” Rifelj said.
The June court date will be held over Zoom, and police have been given informational materials to provide when they issue citations.
Revenues are down slightly, about $1,300 as compared to last year.
“We're not doing a lot of collections and the citations issued are noticeably down,” Rifelj said.
Waunakee Senior Center
Waunakee Senior Center Director Cindy Mosiman noted that although the center is closed, many of the services, such as case management, have continued.
In April, the center delivered approximately 2,039 meals.
“We’ve been very busy reaching out,” Mosiman said.
People have been calling for foot care, massage therapy and help with tax assistance, she said. AARP has informed the center that its tax specialists will not return to the center, Mosiman said. But a registered nurse will begin providing foot care again in June, wearing a mask and shield, with other precautions taken.
The center will limit the number of people coming in, she said. It’s also hoped that the lending closet can begin to be used again with extensive cleaning once items are returned. Hand sanitizing stations have also been added, and temperatures will be taken of all people coming in for foot care or massage therapy.
Mosiman said her department is losing revenue from the trips normally offered.
Also, the congregate meal site will not be opening again soon.
“I worry about that. It’s a meeting place for older adults,” Mosiman said. “We worry about these people being isolated and not being able to do that.”
Trustee Bill Ranum, a family physician with SSM Health Dean noted that patients are “Zooming” in and asked if that service could be provided.
Mosiman said the TOPS weight loss group is using Zoom, but of the 30 members, only 12 are able participate in that way.
The department is looking into Senior Connect programs based on different topics such as bird watching, she said.
Waunakee Village Center
Waunakee’s Community Services Director Sue McDade said her facility is a place where people come together.
“The last couple of months has been very difficult,” she said. “We’ve spent the last few months cancelling things.”
The maintenance staff has taken the opportunity complete building projects, and park projects, such as new playground equipment at Water Tower Park and resurfacing of the North Ridge tennis courts, have kept the parks department busy.
As for recreational programs, the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association has offered daily Zoom webinars on how to open programs safely. The new guidelines are thorough with clear steps. McDade said the staff are looking at opening the center again in early June, with limited hours at the fitness center by appointment only. Equipment would be cleaned after each use. Tennis courts were due to open May 19, McDade said, but added that skateboarding and playground facilities will not open until Phase 2 of the county’s plan because social distancing is difficult to achieve in those settings.
Finance
Finance Director Renee Meinholz told the board that the department is working with the financial consulting firm Ehlers on financial modeling with different scenarios that take into account changes in state aid. She hopes to see reports in June, when departments will begin the 2020 budget process. Meinholz is also working with the League of Municipalities to connect with other finance directors about their departments.
Police
Lt. Adam Kreitzman, who will be Waunakee Police Chief after May 29, said not a lot has changed. Some programs are on hold, and offering National Night Out will be challenging because of the risk it could pose to several of the partners with this event, Kreitzman said.
As for the financial impact, Kreitzman said he expects a long-lasting impact for the village as the department will need to add staff for the growing village.
Trustee Frye asked when the public will be able to return to village board meetings or if Zoom will continue to be used.
Schmidt said the board and the public have become more familiar with meeting in alternate ways. When there is regional support for ending social distancing, the meeting venue could change, he said.
“I haven’t thought about it deeply because we know social distancing is still place,” Schmidt said.
