UW Health is informing the public about new treatments available for those with COVID-19.
A press release issued Tuesdays outlines some of the care options available.
When an individual tests positive for the virus, it is important to immediately isolate and monitor symptoms such as fever, cough and fatigue. Patients are also encouraged to inquire about whether additional treatments may be right for them, including monoclonal antibody treatments such as Regeneron or Bamlanivimab recently made available to UW Health under Emergency Use Authorization by the federal government.
Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail, for example, was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients age 12 and above who have tested positive for the virus, have mild to moderate cases and are at high risk for progressing to severe cases and/or hospitalization.
Bamlanivimab is a monoclonal immunotherapy infusion approved for select high-risk adult and pediatric COVID-19 positive patients. The manufactured antibody imitates a naturally occurring antibody that is known to work against the virus that causes COVID-19.
Both treatments need to start after a patient tests positive but before patients are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. While not all patients will qualify to receive the treatments, it is important for those who do to receive them as soon as possible. UW Health has set up a hotline for those who tested positive for COVID-19 and want to inquire about the antibody treatment. The number is (608) 720-3319 and it is staffed Monday-Friday, 8:30-5 p.m.
Patients who test positive are encouraged to call the hotline or their primary care providers to ask about treatment options. Receiving these therapies earlier can prevent more severe cases of COVID-19 or hospitalization from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.