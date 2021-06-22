Waunakee’s village administration is expecting approximately $1.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), funds intended to help local governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and restore jobs.
At Monday’s village board meeting, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt and Finance Director Renee Meinholz shared how governments can spend those funds, particularly in Waunakee.
The two have been consuming “gobs of information” since Congress approved the $350 billion American Rescue Plan Act, Schmidt told the board.
The village will receive half of the $1.4 million by the end of the month and the other half one year from now, Meinholz said. The village has until Dec. 31 of 2024 to spend the funds, or have contracts pending for it to be spent by 2026.
“Congress wants this to be a longer term,” Meinholz said. “The CARES money last year was quick, and we had to spend it in a relatively quick fashion. This, they’re looking for longer term things.”
The priorities are to respond to the public health emergency and to address the pandemic’s negative impact on businesses and individuals. It is also intended to provide premium pay for essential workers.
“This time they are letting us make up some of our lost revenue,” Meinholz said.
Congress is also looking for investments in water, sewer and broadband.
The Department of Treasury issues question-and-answer documents to help governments with implementing the funds and updates the documents every two weeks, Meinholz said. Local governments will have to demonstrate how the funds are spent, and if not applied properly or at all, they will have to be refunded.
Schmidt reminded the board that before joining the village staff, Meinholz had a successful career in public-sector auditing.
“And certainly, at a high level, at the federal government, there will be a close eye on the way that these dollars are used,” Schmidt said. “So I’m really thankful that we have someone with Renee’s background here to help us through that.”
Asking for the board’s direction, Schmidt suggested five uses he and Meinholz had considered. The two had also solicited comment from Waunakee department heads.
The uses included:
-assisting the at-risk or underserved population hardest hit during the pandemic through the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor Fund. Schmidt said the village could urge other communities WNC serves to dedicate a portion of their ARPA dollars to it, as well.
-providing Chamber Bucks to every household in Waunakee to spend at local businesses, helping both residents and businesses affected by the pandemic.
-enhancements to the audio/visual system to allow remote public participation during in-person board meetings.
-providing funding to the Cohen-Esrey Development Group and retaining the $340,000 of the Tax Incremental Finance district extension for affordable housing. Schmidt explained that if $340,000 slated for Cohen-Esrey were to remain in the village’s affordable housing fund, the board would have more flexibility in how it is spent.
-air purification systems, tents, awnings and canopies for the library, village and senior centers to support outdoor dining and programs.
Schmidt noted that the board could also use some of the funds to recover lost revenue, such as the room tax. The village spent $6,000 it would normally receive through the room tax to provide its annual contribution to the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce in 2021. Funds could also help with the village’s cybersecurity update.
Trustees generally supported the proposed uses for the funds, but when asked if they would like to strike any item off the list, including the contribution to affordable housing, one difference emerged.
Trustee Nila Frye said she supported the use because “the people who would use that type of housing were among the hardest hit during COVID-19.”
She added that the village is failing to meet the Housing Task Force’s recommendation — building 160 new affordable housing units. Trustee Sam Kaufmann also said he supported retaining the affordable housing use for that reason.
Trustee Gary Herzberg said the contribution to affordable housing should be removed from consideration of ARPA funds because other communities were just starting to budget for workforce housing.
“We took $400,000 basically out of the tax base to… help affordable housing, so I think we’ve made an awful big investment already, and there’s other things this community needs,” Herzberg said. Herzberg mentioned aging furnaces that need replacing.
Frye responded that the affordable housing funds are available because of the village’s efforts to help businesses develop.
“Waunakee has always prided itself on doing the best we can for the entire community, and this is one way to continue that,” Frye said.
President Chris Zellner called the contribution to Cohen-Esrey “a debatable one,” adding that others on the list are worth looking at.
Kaufmann said he believed the funds should be prioritized. Zellner said the board can better prioritize once the costs are known.
“To me, we just need more details on where the dollars are going to fall,” Zellner added.