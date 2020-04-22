The Town of Westport is continuing to monitor the status of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.
At this point, we are encouraging the community to take the following measures regarding Westport
business to reduce exposure. This updates our report from April 16, 2020.
GENERAL INQUIRY: THE TOWN HALL AND OFFICES ARE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. If you
have a general service inquiry or need assistance from the Town staff, please call or email. We can be
reached at (608) 849-4372, or by email at reception@townofwestport.org. Please do not come to the
Town Offices without contacting us first. We likely can complete your request or transaction without
face-to-face interaction. Some Town staff have been partially furloughed or are working from home for
the time being as recommended by the State and County Emergency Management agencies. Staff
asks that you please be patient during this time period. Town Offices will be in operation by staff, but the
doors are locked and the lobby is closed.
TOWN OFFICES: The Westport Administration Offices are CLOSED to the public. Please
conduct your business without face-to-face contact with the Town Staff. This caution is in the
best interest of the community. Please see below for options related to your specific needs.
PARKS: Parks are open, however please remember to use appropriate social distancing in the parks.
By the Governor’s emergency order until May 26 at 8:00 a.m., individuals may not engage in team or
contact sports such as by way of example and without limitation, basketball, ultimate frisbee, soccer,
or football, as these activities do not comply with Social Distancing Requirements. Playgrounds
including sandboxes are closed. Dane County Public Health is requiring that tennis courts close, so
all Westport public tennis courts are closed and will be locked until further notice.
PAYMENTS: If you are looking to make a payment to a Westport Utility or the NECC for a
utility/water bill or court citation please use our online programs to complete the payment. Links are
available here: www.townofwestport.org. If you cannot use our online systems, please use the
dropbox located just outside and to the right of the office entrance available 24/7. If you are looking
to obtain a dog license, please utilize mail service or drop box and items will be returned via mail.
Building permits and other licenses/permit information are also available online.
TOWN MEETINGS AND FACILITY USE: All face-to-face Town meetings are cancelled indefinitely
during the emergency. Staff has eliminated contact at meetings and conferences. Westport facilities
are closed for meetings and events. Town Board meetings will continue as necessary, but they
will be held by teleconference or video conference. Town committee/commission meetings if needed for
pressing business will be held by teleconference or video conference. The agendas will notice how the
meetings will be held. Details are posted on the Town web site. If you have a question regarding any
Town service, please call (608) 849-4372 or email reception@townofwestport.org.
COURT INFORMATION (NECC): The Northeast Community Court meets at the Westport
Community Meeting Room. Since all nonessential meetings or gatherings are prohibited in the
facilities, Court sessions for the time being are postponed until June. We have instructed our officer
to write citations for the June session (June 18).
BUILDING PERMITS/INSPECTIONS: In accordance with the Governor’s “Safe at Home
Orders,” the Town of Westport Building Inspection Department will continue to perform building
inspections and issue building permits as staffing permits. However, our inspectors will avoid
entering occupied homes for interior projects where doing to may compromise their safety. The
inspector will accept sufficient photos or video evidence in order to approve the project when the
health-safety of our inspectors may be at risk. Building permits and information are also available
online. Please call the Building Inspector desk phone at (608) 849-5613 to schedule inspections. You
may also leave messages with building permit or zoning questions at the same number. For electrical
permits and inspections please call Jeff Hoag at (608) 513-0510. There are emergency orders in place
regarding construction, including Town Emergency Order #1 regarding construction in existing
multi-family structures. You can see the complete order here at
http://townofwestport.org/Emergency%20Order%2020-01.pdf.
We appreciate your patience and cooperation in these uncertain times.
REFUSE & RECYCLING COLLECTION: Regular weekly pick up for garbage and recycling will
continue. Large items and special/extra pickups are indefinitely postponed.
BRUSH PICKUP: Will proceed as scheduled for April. Please have your brush out by 6 am on April
20, 2020.
GENERAL COUNTY HEALTH INFO: Madison & Dane County Public Health have issued
recommendations for individuals, families, and businesses to consider regarding COVID-19. That
information is available here: https://www.publichealthmdc.com/…/resources-by-…/coronavirus
GOVERNOR’S EMERGENCY ORDER #28 ISSUED April 16, 2020: Order is available here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.