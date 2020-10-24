Matthias Millar, 5, foreground, and Sterling Millar, 7, hold chickens outside their father’s house in Blue Mounds, Wis., on Sept. 18, 2020. Matthias is in kindergarten and Sterling is in second grade. Both attended school virtually for the first month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They returned to class Oct. 1, but the Barneveld School District has now suspended in-person instruction because of a positive case in the district. Their sister Adara, 10, is in fifth grade. Their father Matt Millar works from home as a data scientist, and says he doesn’t have a lot of extra time to manage his children’s education.