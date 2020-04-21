Five weeks after Gov. Tony Evers signed the Safer at Home order, the number of new cases seemed to be decreasing, particularly in Dane County. At Monday’s Waunakee Village Board meeting, some of the discussion centered around the COVID-19 pandemic, which in some ways, has altered plans in the village.
EMS Director Scott Russell said the bell curve “is definitely starting to flatten out,” noting that the governor’s order seemed to be working. Earlier in the day, Evers had announced a Badger Bounce Back plan, with a list of criteria to guide when and how the order could be gradually lifted. It requires testing all who show symptoms of COVID-19 and contract tracing those for those who test positive.
“As things start to open up, the bell curve will go up,” Russell predicted, noting that we should stay diligent through the process.
Russell said county health officials have indicated it will be close to a year before a true vaccine can be found.
County and local health officials are looking at what could be ahead as buildings begin to open up and what the process will be.
Still, hospitals are slowing down and so are EMS calls, he said.
“We just get to hope and pray that people are taking this seriously,” Russell said.
Dr. Bill Ranum, Waunakee village trustee, noted that a new bump in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Dane was seen later in the day Monday. News outlets have reported that 17 new cases were reported, the largest single-day increase since April 4.
The coronavirus crisis caused the village board to delay a citizen survey to be conducted as part of the board’s strategic planning process.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt told the board that the survey is ready, but he said with the pandemic, the survey’s timing may not be the best.
“The question is, would a survey today reflect what the typical citizen thinks of the village and its government?” Schmidt asked.
Village President Chris Zellner noted that the school board is now having the same discussion with regard to the school building referendum.
“It’s a very different thought pattern than it was three months ago,” Zellner said.
Village trustees agreed.
“I’d like to see us get back to normal,” said Trustee Phil Willems.
Ranum added that he things it will a “new normal.”
Kristin Runge said her organization is no conducting surveys now for the same reason.
Schmidt said the village board can revisit the survey and start on other aspects of the strategic planning.
In other business, the board:
-approved an amendment to the Arboretum Village final plat, adding two additional family lots to be built either as single-family or duplex lots.
-approved the final plat for phase one of the Heritage Hills subdivision at Hwy. 19 and North Division Street as recommended by the plan commission. It includes 29 single-family homes, 24 twin homes and 6 Haven Twin Homes targeted to senior citizens, along with a “pocket park.” The approval came with the condition of approval of the developer’s agreement and the developer’s acquisition of the land. The board will discuss a traffic impact analysis as part of the developer’s agreement approval.
-approved the promotions of Sgt. Roger Bartels and Sgt. Rob Beaudette to Lieutenant to replace Lieutenants Adam Kreitzman, who will take over as police chief, and Joe Peterson, who recently retired.
-approved fund transfers and budget amendments.
-approved an emergency responders sick leave policy to allow for COVID-19 sick leave.
