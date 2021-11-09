SSM Health, Waunakee schools host COVID-19 clinic for kids

Calling it a “special day” he wouldn’t forget, Dr. Jeff Pothof administered a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to both of his daughters during the first school-based clinic in Wisconsin at Prairie Elementary School Monday.
UW Health’s chief quality officer, Pothof was joined by Dr. Trent Thompson, a family physician at SSM Health’s Waunakee clinic, who also gave his daughter the vaccine.
The three girls were among 480 Waunakee students ages 5-11 to attend the clinic. With another 480 scheduled for a second clinic Nov. 9, approximately 48 percent of Waunakee elementary students received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Anne Blackburn, school district spokesperson.
Last week, the CDC recommended the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11.
Pothof said as a parent, all he thought about was getting his children vaccinated.
“Today is like payday. I get to give my kids the vaccine,” he said.
He expressed full confidence in its safety.
“I’ve been following COVID more than I’d like to in the last two years,” Pothof said, noting that he was the first to take the shot in the AstraZeneca vaccine trial in 2020, and he fully understands the vaccine.
“It was less than a half-a-second decision to get my kids vaccinated. It’s absolutely the right thing to do,” Pothof said.
Joana Huibregtse, a nurse practitioner at Unity Point Meriter, was one of more than 25 volunteers at the clinic. She also vaccinated her two sons, Sam, age 8, and Pete, age 5, saying it was an honor. In three weeks, they’ll receive the second dose; all of the 960 students getting their first shot this week had their second vaccines scheduled.
Sam Huibregtse said he was happy to get the shot.
“I really, really want to go to Badger games, especially with my dad,” he said.
Ivan Gracia, age 8, said the shot felt like a pinch and he was excited for it. His father Bob Gracia said he believed now life can restart again fully.
SSM Health and the Waunakee school district have partnered to offer COVID-19 clinics to area school and library staff since last spring, when the vaccines became available. Last week, a booster clinic at Waunakee Intermediate School was open to all school staff. Health care workers from the three Madison-area health systems volunteered, as did parents.
Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday that pediatric appointments for both booster shots and the vaccine for ages 5-11 are available at the Alliant Energy Center Arena Clinic. Visit publichealthmdc.com/vax to schedule an appointment.