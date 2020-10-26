The number of COVID-19 appears to be growing in Waunakee, with facilities in the community announcing closures due to employees exposed to people with positive test results or who have tested positive themselves.
Over the weekend, the Waunakee Village Center and Saint John’s School announced full or partial closures, and two area restaurants were closed temporarily. Those restaurants have both since reopened.
Saint John the Baptist Catholic School canceled classes for grades 4-8 Monday, Oct. 26, it was announced Friday, and on Tuesday, the staff would determine whether a school-wide quarantine was needed for a period of time, the principal notified parents. Students of multiple grade levels had been exposed outside of school to others who had tested positive, according to a letter to parents from Principal Liz Goldman.
Parents were also reminded to complete a daily health check of their child each morning.
The Waunakee Village Center also announced it would close starting Monday, Oct. 26, through Nov. 2 then open for Election Day Nov. 3. Employees had close contact with others who had tested positive. Those staff are getting tested and are in quarantine.
Public Health Madison and Dane County officials have reported that 58 percent of cases in the county are occurring outside of Madison within the surrounding communities now.
According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shared on the Waunakee school district’s website, the Waunakee area, with a population of 28,386, had seen 134 positive cases over a two-week period ending on Oct. 20, the highest of any previous two-week period.
Data shared with the Tribune from Public Health Madison and Dane County is somewhat more alarming. Christy Vogt, health coordinator, indicated to the Tribune in an email that for the two week period of Oct. 11-Oct. 24, Waunakee had 154 cases. This is 5.8% of the 2,674 total cases in Dane County for that two week period. This is an increase of 60% from the cases Waunakee had the two weeks before that, Vogt said, adding from Sept. 27-Oct. 10, Waunakee had seen 96 new cases.
Waunakee EMS Director Scott Russell said Madison and Dane County Public Health officials do not provide a breakdown of positive test cases from the Waunakee area, but added that paramedics and EMTs have seen a sharp increase in the number of people with positive test results that they have been transporting over the past week and half.
During Monday’s county public health call, health officials reported that the outlying areas are now making up the majority of cases as compared to the City of Madison, Russell said.
“I don’t know where that is in the outlying areas. We have seen an increase in the number of individuals we are transporting both symptomatic and asymptomatic,” Russell said.
EMS may transport an individual with symptoms not related to COVID but learn from Public Health later that the person has tested positive. Public Health shares that information with EMS so that EMTs and paramedics know if they have been exposed, he said.
“My message has been the same: Wear your mask; be cognizant of when you go out; and keep your circle small,” Russell said, adding that many of the cases are linked to large gatherings.
“Unfortunately, I think this is going to be going on for the long haul,” Russell said.
