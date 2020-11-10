Gov. Tony Evers will give an address at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 10 to address the COVID-19 situation. It will be carried on major network news stations, as well as live streamed on YouTube and his Facebook site.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi also issued a statement today urging the state Legislature to get to work to address the rising number of cases in Wisconsin.
"Taking Dane County's orders and implementing them across Wisconsin would dramatically reduce case spread that right now is frankly out of control due to state inaction. Dane County acted: our orders have reduced cases from bars and restaurants down to 4% of total caseload, and our rate of infection per capita is significantly lower than Wisconsin as a state," Parisi said.
"The election is over, the time has come to work on people and their health, not politics."
