Prior to Waunakee school board members anticipating opening elementary schools for in-person instruction Monday evening, the facilities committee discussed purchasing air purification and sanitizing solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the buildings.
The committee met at 5 p.m., just prior to the 6 p.m. meeting of the full school board, to consider purchasing equipment to safely bring students back in the buildings, specifically an air purification system from Global Plasma Solutions, along with touchless plumbing fixtures and handheld disinfectant sprayers.
Following the facilities committee meeting, the full school board met to decide whether to reverse a vote taken on July 27 to remain with virtual instruction for the first quarter of the school year.
While facilities committee members had questions about each of the capital projects, one point was clear: technology to sanitize both surfaces and air would come with a high cost.
Altogether, the costs could exceed the district’s capital maintenance fund, Fund 41, of which the board has approximately $1.30 million available. Now, school board members are considering different referendum scenarios to finance those costs.
In introducing the air purification system, Summers said other schools beginning the year with a hybrid of virtual and in-person instruction are unable to purchase such systems.
“The lack of this is not a barrier to bringing students back,” Summers said. “Please don’t look at this as, if we don’t do this, we can’t bring students back.”
The ionization system would be an enhancement to the schools’ existing HVAC systems and would break down odors, contaminants, viruses and bacteria.
The costs for all buildings in the district would be approximately $800,000, but the district could have them installed only in schools where students would return in September, with other schools following afterwards. The electrical costs would be additional.
Another protective measure for buildings were Cordless Electrostatic Sprayers for janitorial staff to use at a cost of $19,875 to clean surfaces.
The facilities committee also considered touchless plumbing fixtures and decided to prioritize touchless water bottle fillers prior to purchasing other touchless features for faucets and restrooms.
These recommendations will come before the full school board at its Aug. 10 meeting with clearer costs estimates for board members to consider.
Funding for the capital projects could come from a future referendum. Summers said after Monday’s meeting that two options are available. In October 2019, the school board approved a reimbursement resolution allowing the board to reimburse the district from a capital maintenance referendum that could be held in April 2021. That would give the school board an 18-month window to utilize funds from that referendum to reimburse the district for those capital costs.
Another option would be a November 2020 referendum asking taxpayers to approve shifting approximately $2.1 million from Fund 39, a debt defeasance fund used to reduce the district’s overall debt, to a fund for operational costs.
The school board will meet Aug. 17 to consider this option, and if it is approved, must begin public notice and informational meetings thereafter.
Summers explained that this referendum would not seek additional property tax levy funds but would ask permission for the school board to move funds from one account to another.
“The existing debt we have will continue to be paid as planned,” Summers said. “It would cause us not to pay ahead of our debt schedule.”
He equated it to homeowner paying ahead on a mortgage and then deciding to pay that mortgage on schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.