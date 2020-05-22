A Windsor woman who runs a salon and spa in the Village of Windsor is among 17 plaintiffs listed on a lawsuit asking a federal court to stop local health departments’ orders restricting social gatherings and businesses from opening and to cease enforcement of the orders.
According to court documents, Angela Ray Haug, who operates Hair Inspirations Salon and Spa LLC, in Windsor, is among other business owners, a pastor, a state Assembly candidate and a U.S. Congressional candidate who filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin May 20.
The suit names several health officers, including Janel Heinrich of the Madison Dane County Health Department, along with police chiefs, Gov. Tony Evers and State Secretary of Health Andrea Palm, as defendants.
The state Supreme Court recently struck down Wisconsin’s Safer-at-Home order. This latest suit challenges local counties’ orders, claiming that they “stripped” the plaintiffs’ First Amendment Rights, and violated their right to assemble.
The suit asks that the court issue a temporary restraining order on those seeking to enforce local orders, and “not apply the Local Orders in any manner as to infringe Plaintiffs’ constitutional rights by discriminating against their right to assembly, speech, free exercise of religion, equal protection, to work or to worship and all other constitutional and statutory rights.”
