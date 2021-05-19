As more people become vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and mask mandates are lifted, more in-person events are returning – including municipal board meetings.
The Waunakee Village Board is set to begin meeting in person as of June 7; Village Hall was expected to open to the public as early as Wednesday.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt and staff have researched how to safely return to in-person village board meetings. At Monday's village board Zoom meeting, Schmidt explained how future meetings might look as Dane County transitions out of COVID-prevention health orders.
After speaking with Dr. Bill Ranum and others, staff are suggesting a larger venue to assure social distancing. Schmidt said the Waunakee Public Library’s Community Room can accommodate between 40 to 50 people with distances maintained. Over the past weekend, library held its first public event, the Wisconsin Regional Art Program, Schmidt noted.
Schmidt said even with online village board meetings, no more than 25 or 30 people have participated. The Community Room should allow the village to comply with open meetings laws.
“If we have reason to believe there is going to be even larger public attendance, maybe we consider a different venue,” Schmidt said.
The village will have to hire audio-visual support to record meetings at the library and post them on the village’s YouTube channel. Schmidt said unlike the Village Hall board room, the library’s Community Room does not have video cameras or microphones installed. Schmidt is researching a one-way Zoom feed, allowing community members to watch meetings live.
Citizens who are health-compromised or feel uncomfortable attending in person will be encouraged to submit written comments to be read.
“Those would be the approaches if the board is comfortable,” Schmidt said.
Village President Chris Zellner said he had contacted Schmidt over the weekend to indicate opening village hall at this point is “absolutely appropriate.”
“As far as in-person meetings, my goal was always for June for us to get back in session and with the public,” Zellner said. He asked Schmidt if the board had provided live video feed of meetings prior to the pandemic.
Schmidt said while a live feed was not offered, it is “a trick we’ve learned.”
Staff are asking audio-visual consultants to explore an effective hybrid meeting delivery and will soon present options to the board, Schmidt added.
“It’s one thing that Zoom and Teams have brought to the table for us. I think that getting back in person is vital to this process, and as we go along, we may not have it live right way…but ultimately we’re going to want to get to that,” Zellner said.
Trustees Phil Willems, Nila Frye and Sam Kaufmann all agreed.
Schmidt noted that according to Dr. Ranum, as long as village staff and board members stay aware of any changes in infection rates, the reopening plan is sound.
Dane County public health officials announced May 18 that all public health orders, including masking requirements, would end June 2. As of May 13, 75 percent of Dane County residents ages 16 and up had had at least one COVID-19 vaccination; public health officials expect that number to grow to 80 percent by June 9.