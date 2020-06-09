The Waunakee Relay For Life, “Waun-A-Cure,” has been canceled for the safety of all cancer survivors, caregivers and the general participants. The American Cancer Society Wisconsin team has officially decided to suspend all Relay For Life events in 2020. Instead, they will have a statewide virtual Relay on August 1st starting at 9 a.m., on Facebook.com/AmericanCancerSocietyWi.
Participants will “gather” as one state to celebrate and provide hope to those fighting cancer.
The Waunakee Relay Committee encourages the community to donate to the Virtual Event on our website, relayforlife.org/waunakeewi.
The American Cancer Society is desperately in need of funds, as they have taken an extreme financial blow because of COVID, and cancer patients need them now more than ever. Critical funds are needed to continue the Relay mission.
For additional information or questions call Diane Anderson (608) 212-8886
Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. Events are held in local communities, university campuses and in virtual campaigns. As the American Cancer Society's most successful fundraiser and the organization's signature event, the mission of Relay For Life is to raise funds to improve cancer survival, decrease the incidence of cancer, and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their caretakers.
