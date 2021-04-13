Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesdau that the sixth community-based vaccination clinic in the state will open in Barron County on April 20. The site will be located at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
“We started opening these clinics with the goal to optimize local vaccination efforts by closing gaps in vaccine access across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers in a press release. “From Rock County to Racine, and now in Barron County, these clinics are helping us accomplish that goal by getting more shots in arms and helping our communities bounce back from COVID-19.”
Initially, the Barron clinic plans to administer at least 200 doses per day and has the ability to do up to 500 doses per day, dependent on vaccine supply. The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Anyone ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment at the Barron clinic by using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. For vaccine-related questions and appointment registration support, individuals can call toll-free at (844) 684-1064. For more information on available COVID-19 vaccination options, visit the Where can I get vaccinated? webpage.
The DHS community-based vaccination clinic in Barron County is operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare through collaboration with Barron County Health Department, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium, area health care partners including Cumberland Healthcare, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Prevea Health, other local partners, and DHS. Various factors including population demographics, local health capacity, operations, and concentration of other vaccine providers are taken into consideration when planning for clinics.
Other DHS community-based vaccination clinics are located in the following counties: Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon, Racine, and Rock. As of April 12, these sites have administered 28,416 total vaccine doses.
For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. We encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.