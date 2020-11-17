The Madison and Dane County Public Health Department issued an emergency order Tuesday morning further limiting indoor and and outdoor gatherings.
The following is the press release from the health department:
In response to a substantial, sustained growth in new COVID-19 infections throughout Dane County, Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing Emergency Order #10 pdf which prohibits indoor gatherings of any size. Outdoor gatherings are permitted with 10 people or less, with physical distancing. The order goes into effect on Nov. 18 at 12:01 a.m.
“This virus does not spread on its own. We spread it. Every gathering – no matter the size – is an opportunity for disease spread and prolongs the pandemic,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “We are hopeful that with the community’s cooperation, we can bring our numbers down and avoid more hospitalizations and deaths,” added Heinrich.
In-person games, sports, competitions, group exercise classes, meetings, trainings, movies, events, and conferences are all considered mass gatherings. Indoor mass gatherings of any people who do not live together are prohibited. Outdoor mass gatherings are limited to 10 people who do not live together, with physical distancing. The previous limit for gatherings was 10 indoors and 25 outdoors, with physical distancing.
The order is in effect until Dec. 16 at 12:01am and continues to require face coverings and limit the capacity for most businesses to 50%, along with many other provisions.
"Our hospitals are overflowing, our doctors and nurses are running ragged, and everywhere we turn, there is sickness, creating a challenge like none other we have ever seen," said County Executive Joe Parisi. "These new orders, like their predecessors, are designed to call attention to where we are seeing the greatest amount of disease spread and interrupt the virus' quick movement through our community."
This additional order is informed by data collected from contact tracing interviews and compliance checks. People having close contact with others is driving the spread of COVID-19. From Oct. 27 through Nov. 9, 31% of people with COVID-19 reported non-household close contact with another case. Nearly a quarter of people who tested positive attended a gathering or party in the past 2 weeks.
National data also continue to indicate gatherings—particularly in crowded indoor environments with poor ventilation—remain a significant risk. As gatherings increasingly move inside due to cold weather, it is another way risk continues to be magnified.
“We cannot pretend that this is going to be a normal Thanksgiving. We know that many of the people we want to spend time with are very vulnerable to the virus,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “We want our loved ones to be around not just for this one holiday, but for all the holidays and special occasions of our lives—the high school graduations, the weddings, and the reunions of the next 25 years, not just the next 25 days.”
Dane County is currently averaging 433 cases per day over a 7-day period, which is more than double the number of cases from a month ago.
As of Nov. 17, 174 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dane County, including 48 in the ICU. Hospitals in the southern region are strained, with many at or near capacity. From Oct. 27 through Nov. 9, nine hospitals in the Dane County region reported at least one day of critical staffing shortage. One of these hospitals was within Dane County.
“We ask that everyone exercise good judgement and follow the orders. The intention of the order is not to penalize businesses or individuals, but to keep everyone safe during this pandemic,” said Heinrich.
The county and City of Madison may issue a fine of up to $1,000 for every violation of the health order, plus court costs. As a result, anyone hosting a gathering could see significant penalties.
To protect everyone, in addition to not gathering, Public Health asks people to use virtual options, work from home if able, wear a mask, avoid close contact with others, and stay home if you’re sick or feel off. Read more on our website: https://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus.
