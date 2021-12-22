Aquatics in Waunakee: Village board reviews levy, budget impact

An indoor-outdoor aquatic facility may come at a fairly high cost, but Waunakee Village Board members appear ready to ask taxpayers if they are willing to shoulder it.
The board reviewed the cost estimates and the levy impact for an indoor-outdoor pool at their meeting Monday. Counsilman-Hunsaker, the aquatic consultant contracted by the village, had estimated the capital costs at $15 million, not including the land purchase, along with operational costs just over $1 million.
That translates to a tax increase of about $300 on the average Waunakee home, according to estimates from the financial consultant, Ehlers. The firm also provided an estimated tax impact on the average Waunakee home valued at $374,386 for an outdoor only facility. It would add $142 to the tax bill the first year, then decline to $118 in year five.
The outdoor-indoor facility would add $311 to the tax bill in the first year and decline to $271 in year five.
“This is filled with asterisks,” Village Administrator Todd Schmidt told the board. “There’s a lot of assumptions made to lead to this information. And I want to be clear that this cost impact is only talking about what we are estimating for this project.”
The levy impact analysis does not include other department cost increases, such as the police department, EMS or public works, Schmidt added.
Waunakee village Finance Director Renee Meinholz also provided information showing the borrowing’s effect on Waunakee’s self-imposed debt limit (half of the state limit) and on its credit rating.
A memo to the board notes that borrowing for an outdoor pool could bring the village to 75% of its self-imposed debt limit; borrowing for an indoor-outdoor pool would bring the village to 85% of its debt capacity. In both cases, Moody’s credit rating for the village would likely drop from “strong” to “moderate” due to how the firm views the decreased debt capacity, the memo notes.
Levy-limit projections
Meinholz’s memo cautions that with the indoor-outdoor pool borrowing, the village may be unable to stay under the state levy limit.
“That could result in the need to cut other costs in the budget or go to referendum to exceed the levy limit,” the memo states.
Essentially, the board may need to ask the voters two questions, Schmidt pointed out, noting if the referendum question asks only about borrowing for the $15 million aquatic center but not exceeding the levy limit, the village may need a second referendum.
“We question our ability to really hit with accuracy the expected levy limit impact. It’s still something we’re working through,” Schmidt added. Jan. 25 is the deadline to put the referendum question on the April 5 election ballot.
Schmidt presented the board with comparisons of Dane County municipalities’ tax rates. Waunakee is currently in the lower third, but the added debt and levy increase puts Waunakee at about the middle to upper level.
Trustee Bill Ranum noted that EMS costs are expected to increase.
“This puts us in a pretty tight spot. We know there’s a school referendum. I’m concerned about EMS and where they need to be in a couple years,” added Gary Herzberg. He said he likes the indoor-outdoor option, but does not want to see the village unable to provide services needed in the next five years.
Reaction
Community Services Director Sue McDade, who has coordinated the aquatic facility exploration process, noted that at previous meetings on the topic, the board saw enthusiasm around filling a need for the community.
“The conversation was positive, and we heard lots of great comments about the importance of aquatics to our village,” McDade said. She said theoretically, the dollar amounts seem to make sense, but with information about the levy and budget impact, the numbers become real.
“Your silence, I’m hearing that,” McDade said.
She plans to meet with a focus group and stakeholder groups to discuss how the plans could be refined to lower the costs, she said. Schmidt added that pausing to pursue a public-private partnership is possible.
But, Village President Chris Zellner said he is interested in the value of bringing a facility to the community, and added a public-private partnership could give the public less control and less access to the facility. He currently hears that the public has little access to the hockey rink in Waunakee.
“I’m still ready to move forward and work toward this,” Zellner said about the pool referendum, indicating that the board should gather information and show citizens the cost.
“We are probably going to start to get feedback… from people who are not wanting this,” Zellner said. “Right behind them are going to be the people who really want this.”
The survey of residents showed a desire for an indoor-outdoor facility.
“Now we’re just gathering information to say, ‘Here’s what it’s going to cost to have an indoor-outdoor,’” Zellner added.
Trustee Phil Willems said he agreed and is still interested in moving forward. He does not want a public-partnership.
“I think if we do this, we do it right, maybe it’s a little expensive. But I think as we move forward, we’re also going to be paying down debt,” Willems said. “There’s going to be room in there. The $15 million doesn’t shock me.”
People will be interested in the pool’s location, Willems said, adding he would like to know, as well.
Herzberg would like to see five-year projections of EMS and school costs to inform taxpayers, he said.
“I’ve been surprised at the amount of positive comments I’ve heard from people,” Trustee Erin Moran said. “This is the initial numbers, the disillusionment. But this is a lot of helpful information.”
Ranum called the facility “the completion of the hometown.”
“You’ve got your pool, you’ve got your library, you’ve got your Village Center,” he said. “I really see this as a timing thing, not an if thing.”
The board should pursue the plan even if it is implemented over time, Ranum added.
Trustees requested cost projections for other departments over the next five years, along with options for locations for the next meeting Jan. 3.