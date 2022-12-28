2022 in Waunakee: A year of referendums, community partnerships

For many throughout the United States, 2022 was the year of returning to normal, post COVID-19 pandemic, when masks were no longer required and schools were fully open. With vaccines and boosters, the virus no longer seemed life threatening, allowing festivals and indoor gatherings to fully resume after two years.
In the Waunakee area, it was also a year of referendums, as both village and the school district officials considered major projects, making for frequent headlines in this newspaper. Let’s take a look at those stories and others that 2022 brought to the community:
Waunakee school district voters approve referendum questions
After months of discussion, the Waunakee Board of Education agreed to put two referendum questions to voters in the Nov. 8 election, one to fund capital projects and the other operational costs. Both were successful.
The operational referendum question asked for authorization to exceed the revenue limit by $1 million in the 2022-23 school year, by $3 million in the 2023-24 year and by $6 million in the 2024-25 year.
It was a non-recurring referendum, so after that three-year period, should the district need more funding, another referendum will be necessary.
The capital referendum question asked if the district should issue general obligation bonds for $175 million to build a new Heritage Elementary School on district-owned land next to Waunakee Intermediate School and construct a new middle school on the South Street Heritage Elementary School site.
The purpose was to attract and retain staff, operate additional facilities, and maintain current programs and services.
While the majority of voters supported the plan, it had opposition.
A group of Waunakee residents campaigned against it, sending literature to residents’ homes claiming the projects were excessive. Some were mainly against relocating Heritage Elementary School from its downtown site; for others, the size and cost of the project itself was the issue.
The school district’s operational referendum passed with 60.3% in favor. The margin was somewhat slimmer for the question asking voters to fund new schools, remodeling and maintenance projects. That question passed with 52.6 in favor and 47.4 against.
Village seeks referendum for aquatic center
Much of the discussion at Waunakee Village Board meetings centered on exploring whether to build an aquatic center, as the board studied the costs considered the community's desire for such a facility.
That exploration led to a Nov. 8 referendum asking voters if they would support spending $9.4 million to build an aquatic center. The board had weighed the benefits and costs of an indoor-outdoor facility before settling on an outdoor pool with the option to add an indoor section later. After closely examining the impact on the village’s finances and levy, the board chose the latter.
Initially, the board had hoped to include the referendum in the April 5 election but delayed the vote to allow for more study. A location was never determined.
Just prior to the Nov. 8 election, the village notified residents that due to inflation, the cost to build a pool was anticipated to be higher than initially planned when the board formulated the referendum question in May.
Originally, the board had estimated the cost at $44 per $100,000 of assessed property value, but learned that the approximate impact on property taxes due to construction and operating costs would increase to $53.75 per $100,000 in assessed property value.
Voters rejected the proposal, leading the board to consider building a splash pad in 2023.
Community members, school district address mental health needs
Much of the Tribune’s reporting in 2022 centered on increased mental health needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, an afternoon of music and storytelling at Waunakee High School shone a light on some struggles while also focusing on treatment and recovery.
That Waunakee Project Brave event drew a large crowd to the Performing Arts Center, where community members talked about coping with anxiety, depression and loss.
The Village of Waunakee also joined a movement aimed at raising awareness about mental health, with local officials passing a resolution recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Other leaders planned a month-long campaign to promote mental wellbeing among residents.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said the efforts are part of a nationwide drive to increase awareness, inspire discussion, and stop the stigma surrounding mental health and the challenges that many face.
Joel Lewis, Create Waunakee committee member who coordinated the effort, said as part of his job, he encounters others with mental health challenges and also has his own.
At the end of the year, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition hosted a Community Visioning Session, aimed at determining how all community members can come together to address challenges facing local youth, to help promote a future that is healthier for them.
Community continues diversity, equity and inclusion work
Both the Village of Waunakee and the Waunakee Community School District continued to focus efforts on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion.
The village’s work, begun in 2020 in partnership with the UW-Madison UniverCity Alliance, resulted in 17 projects, each offering insight into the community and new opportunities.
The results were far reaching within Waunakee and the surrounding area. Environmental Studies students developed educational programming for Waunakee students to learn about the Ho-Chunk Nation; journalism and mass-communication students created messaging that addresses mental health challenges post-COVID for students and older adults; and public health students analyzed Waunakee students’ mental health needs and the coordination of a district services team, developing a model.
The board of education also voted to adopt an equity statement that reads:
The Waunakee Community School District embraces the differences among our students, staff, and families. We work to provide a safe environment with access to resources, opportunities, and instruction for all students to reach their full potential in the classroom and beyond. We strive to create a culture of dialogue, acceptance, and inclusion. We are committed to engaging all students so that they may thrive academically, socially, and emotionally in an ever-changing multicultural society.
On a grassroots level, residents also formed a committee to address issues of inclusion, diversity, equity and access (IDEA).
Calling it the Waunakee IDEA, the members hosted a meeting in July, inviting others to join the 10-member core committee as they offer education and advocacy.
The committee was formed after the Waunakee Board of Education disbanded its own community-member DEI committee, replacing it with one composed of only school officials.
Nau-Ti-Gal closes, redevelopment plans emerge
In the spring, the Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant closed its doors, and for the first time in many decades, the once busy spot was without a tavern or restaurant.
LZ Ventures came to the Westport Town Plan Commission with a concept for redevelopment, including two 70-unit apartment buildings with a common area and pool between them.
Plan commissioners expressed concerns, as did a large number of town residents, about the density and the environmental impacts at a property so close to the Yahara River and Lake Mendota. No formal submittal for redevelopment or for a rezone followed.
In November, Sharla and Sherry Hanson, whose family had previously owned and operated Hanson’s Tavern at the location, filed an application to designate the restaurant building for historic preservation. The application was a first-ever for the town, which has a historic preservation ordinance, as the applicant does not own the property.
A consultant has been hired to review the property as the town’s Historic Preservation Committee continues to consider the request.
Village partnership with Ho-Chunk Nation grows
Waunakee’s recognition of and partnership with the Ho-Chunk Nation made the Tribune’s headlines several times throughout 2022.
That partnership grew after the village reached out to the tribal nation in 2021, Waunakee’s 150th year of being incorporated as a village.
Waunakee has since adopted a land acknowledgement statement, recognizing that the village is located on the Ho-Chunk ancestral territory.
The two local governments took additional steps. In June, Before setting out on a week-long journey of the Madison-area lakes and rivers in a dug-out canoe, Ho-Chunk Nation members stopped in Waunakee to share a bit of their heritage.
Michael Sallaway, Ho-Chunk Nation executive administrative officer, spoke of the journey’s importance as a reminder of the culture.
Representatives from Waunakee-area local governments attended the ceremony. The Village of Waunakee, Town of Westport and Waunakee Community School District have collaborated with the Ho-Chunk Nation to recognize the area as their ancestral land. Sallaway expressed gratitude to the local officials, and presented them with a gift of tobacco and sage, saying they are regarded as holy and a way to communicate with the great spirit.
Village President Chris Zellner presented Ho-Chunk leaders with gifts, as well, including a banner with Waunakee’s logo and a carved pen inscribed with Ho-Chunk President Marlon WhiteEagle’s name. Waunakee artists accompanied the group to Mendota County Park, where the launch took place, for inspiration to create a stained glass piece to give as a gift upon their return.
Holding the gifts high for all in attendance to see, Sallaway said, “Once we receive a gift, we show it and share it with everybody.”
During November, a month recognizing Native Americans, Ho-Chunk Nation members visited Waunakee where the village had flown the Ho-Chunk Nation flag. During that visit, village staff added the Ho-Chunk Nation seal to the Welcome to Waunakee signs at each of the village’s entrances.
Ho-Chunk Nation member Tim Decorah, a Waunakee teacher and coach, also spoke to Waunakee students about growing up as a Native American and shared information about the culture.
In December, John and Tracy Grade, the artists commissioned by the village to create a gift for the Ho-Chunk Nation, unveiled it at a village board meeting.
The result was a light box, designed to be portable. It included a stained glass panel Tracy Grade created, along with inlaid wood images John Grade added. The wood was from the same tree as the dug-out canoe.
Westport purchases 105-acre Bagels Forever property
For the Town of Westport, the best holiday gift was 105 acres adjacent to the town hall. The Town of Westport completed the long-anticipated land purchase to preserve it for many generations to come.
Though the closing on the 105 acres owned by Bagels Forever was completed Nov. 22, the town electors had voted to buy the property at a town meeting in April 2007.
The town has a conservation easement agreement with Groundswell Conservancy to protect the property from any development in the future.