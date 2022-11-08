Plans are in the works to expand the Waunakee Police Station, with the first phase of an architect’s study now in hand.
At their meeting Monday, the Waunakee Village Board approved the next step of the design process for an amount not to exceed $16,091 to be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Police Chief Adam Kreitzman attended the Nov. 7 village board meeting and explained that the department had grown out of its evidence room, garage space, and is out of offices for new hires.
Jon Wallenkamp from Kueny Architects, LLC, showed a plan that not only expands the facility but increases security. Wallenkamp described the garage, where evidence is held, saying it needed space.
“We really studied the site, how it functions today, how we can make it better and more efficient. The goal of the whole study was to make staff more efficient, so they can be doing their day-to-day job more efficiently,” Wallenkamp said.
The design analyzes each of the spaces to see which could be smaller and others larger. The existing 12,504-square-foot building would be added onto for a total of 20,374. Another 3,007 square feet would be added onto the garage. The report notes that when the former Waunakee Utilities building was remodeled to house the department in 2007, the department had “fewer patrol routes, officers and sedans.”
The village’s population has increased by 40% from approximately 11,000 residents 15 years ago to 15,435 today, according to the study.
The plan shows a slightly larger community or training room. Currently, visitors who take training in that room, along with participants in the village’s Emergency Services Academy, must walk through a securely locked area housing the offices to get to it. A new training and community room, about 100 square feet larger than the existing 1,122-square foot area, would be more accessible, located on the west side of the building with a separate entrance from a new parking lot on that side.
The additions should allow the building to serve the department through 2037, according to Wallenkamp’s report. A larger heated garage would include parking spaces for 14 police vehicles to accommodate three additional sedans, along with a transport area for passengers. Additional space is included to accommodate gear storage, as well.
The estimated cost for the renovation and addition is $4.3 million to $4.7 million dollars, according to the report, which notes, “Costs are in 2024 dollars.”
The village had considered the remodeling project for 2026, but President Chris Zellner asked if it should wait until then.
“There are some areas that are getting more tight than others,” Chief Kreitzman said, adding in 2017, when he was promoted to lieutenant, a records room was modified for his office and is now used by a lieutenant.
“They moved our records to cold storage. We would like to see them in a more secure room again,” Kreitzman said. More evidence storage space is also needed, he said.
“So there are some areas that are definitely starting to feel strained. I won’t say we couldn’t make it until 2026, but if we could move it up a year, that would be helpful,” he said.
Asked about the budgetary effects of moving the project up, Finance Director Renee Meinholz said a small place-holder had been put into the 2026 budget.
“Either way, this is going to come out of borrowed money,” Meinholz said, adding that borrowing for 2022 and ‘23 is complete and the next round would be for the 2024-25 years. In early 2023, the village will begin planning for the 2024 borrowing, she said.
Wallenkamp noted that the project could be done in phases, and phase two of the study could break up the larger master plan into pieces, to allow projects to be done over time. The second phase is expected to be complete in three to four months.
Trustee Gary Herzberg said the quality of a workplace can affect employee retention, and the village should take the next step to better define the costs. The board voted unanimously to approve the next phase of the architect’s study.
The study can be found in the agenda packet for the Nov. 7 Waunakee Village Board meeting. Visit www.waunakee.com