One last puzzle piece in the Waunakee Food Pantry’s lease for the former South Street library may have a found its spot.
Waunakee Community School District officials have indicated that they support an arrangement allowing a portion of the former South Street library parking lot’s upper level to be used by the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and Waunakee Food Pantry should they rent the building from the Village of Waunakee.
A portion of the parking lot next to the high school’s lot had been deeded to the village for the library use, but when the library relocated, it was deeded back to the district. School district officials decided the lot should be used only for a municipal building. At one point, the Waunakee village board was exploring the former library as a site for a new village hall.
Now that a lease has been approved for the Waunakee Food Pantry to occupy the lower level, and the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is considering leasing the upper level, village staff have sought some indication from school district officials that the parking lot could be used by the tenants.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said he and other staff members have worked with district Administrator Randy Guttenberg on a concept that school board members are reportedly receptive to.
The village, as part of the pavement rehabilitation projects this summer, has asked its contractor to include parking lot improvements at the former library site, said Aaron Jahncke, village engineer.
In exchange for the work, the school district is willing to lease 15 stalls back to the village for the former library users.
Some reconfiguration could be done to remove a curb and restripe the upper parking area. It would add eight stalls at a cost of $3,500. In exchange, the school district is conceptually willing to lease 15 stalls back to the village for the former library users, Schmidt said.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier would draft an agreement for the two parties to negotiate. With the parking area secured, the Food Pantry lease can be executed. The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection would then move forward with a feasibility study to ensure the space will suit its needs.
Village President Chris Zellner said he was uncomfortable about spending money on the improvements without some guarantee that the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection would lease the space.
But without a guarantee that the upper parking lot would be available, WNC had put the move on hold, Schmidt said. After meeting with WNC Director Lisa Humenik, Schmidt said the WNC board is receptive to the plan.
“But because they had to push that pause button, they haven’t completed their analysis of what’s going to have to happen upstairs to be ready for [move in],” Schmidt said.
Also, the formal agreement between the village and school district will likely be pending when the parking improvements are completed.
Jahncke told the board that he asked the contractor to lock in last February’s material prices to have the work completed at the end of July, at the same time the Village Center’s parking lot is repaved. Since then, prices have increased 30%, Jahncke said.
Kleinmaier noted that the pavement work will need to be done “no matter what.” With the Food Pantry ready to execute its lease and move in, the village would still have one user for the building.
“Worse case scenario is the village would spend the money to get the $3,500 worth to create the eight parking spots, and the food pantry is going in,” Kleinmaier said.
Zellner then seemed more comfortable with the idea.
“There’s a lot to this we have been having to navigate based on not knowing what’s in the past documents. I think we’re at a point now where we can move forward,” Zellner said, adding $3,500 is not a large number.
Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger asked about the maintenance agreement.
Kleinmaier said the village board will review the draft agreement between the district and the village before it is executed.