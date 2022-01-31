County Executive Joe Parisi has announced community-based organizations can now apply for the 2022 Partners in Equity (PIE) Food Project Grant. The Partners in Equity Food Grant was created to encourage the innovative development of projects that advance equity and access in local food systems across Dane County through educational and outreach services.
“Through the Partners in Equity Food Grant Program, we partner with area organizations to make healthy food more accessible, limit food waste, strengthen local agriculture, and address food insecurity,” Parisi said. “This grant program is one of many ways Dane County is working to achieve equity in our community, and we encourage groups to apply.”
$20,000 is available for PIE Food Project Grants in 2022. There are two different application categories:
Grant A pool of $5,000 will support funding requests up to $2,000.
Grant B pool of $15,000 will support funding requests between $2,001 and $4,000. For applicants applying in the Grant B category, please note there are three additional questions to complete.
Proposals should address one or more of the following focus areas:
-Increase access to healthy, local, culturally relevant food
-Address issues of food waste and recovery
-Strengthen regional agriculture and ease access to land for growing food
-Address food system issues affected by COVID-19
Individuals and organizations with smaller projects are especially encouraged to apply. Priority will be given to projects serving Dane County communities outside the City of Madison and those that impact under-resourced or underrepresented communities in Madison. The application form can be found here. If applicants have questions or need assistance completing the form, please contact Theola Carter at (608) 283-1391 or OEIGrantSubmission@countyofdane.com.
Please submit applications electronically (preferred) to OEIGrantSubmission@countyofdane.com. If applicants are unable to submit the form electronically, they can mail it to 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, RM 356, Madison, WI 53703 (must be postmarked by 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28).