Nick Browne is one four candidates running for two Village of Dane trustee seats. The Tribune sent questionnaires to all candidates, and Browne was the one trustee candidate to respond. Due to an oversight on the Waunakee Tribune editor's part, Browne's response was not printed in the March 18 edition as intended. This is the candidate's response.
Nick Browne
Age: 37
Occupation: Facilities Management, Dane County
What are your reasons for running for office?
My community is important to myself, my children, and those in the area. I believe I can help make a difference by helping make decisions that impact the future appeal and usability of our community.
What do you feel are your qualifications for the position?
As a resident of Dane, with children in the local school district, I have strong ties to the wellness of this area. I am a veteran and have served in office on our local Marine Corps League, contributing to community events, meetings, partaking in budget planning, and other board related needs.
What are three major challenges facing the Village of Dane?
1 Parks and recreation areas within the village are top of mind for me, especially as we see growth in the new development (Tanimarah Ridge).
2 Given the recent shift for movement to remote options for daily life, I feel we have an opportunity to explore this cost saving potential moving to more electronic options would have.
3 The impact of COVID on the area, is felt to be heavily thought of in the community. Returning to activities, such as Dane Fest and other organized community activities would help the village move forward and get back to our new normal.
Which of these do you feel is most important and why?
While all are important to me, I feel getting back to the new normal and having our organized activities in the community are most important. Through these activities, we could be raising funds to address the other two areas I’ve mentioned. It’s through community sponsored activities that we find our neighbors coming together, building bonds, and finding common ground, which is important in life, now more so than ever. Giving our residents the chance to build connections and work together for the greater good of our community will strengthen Dane as a whole and move us in the right direction.