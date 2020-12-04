Anyone wishing to run in the local spring election can now begin circulating nomination papers, available through municipal clerks’ offices. Nomination papers are due back to the clerks’ offices no later than Jan. 5, 2021. Anyone who declares candidacy afterwards will not be placed on the ballot.
Many municipal offices are closed currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clerks can be reached by phone or email. The election will be April 6.
The following seats are open in the Waunakee area:
Town of Vienna – Chair, Jerry Marx; supervisors Steve Marx and Karen Noonan; treasurer, Nicole Roessler.
Town of Westport – Chair, Dean Grosskopf; supervisors Ken Sipsma and John Cuccia.
Village of Waunakee – Chair, Chris Zellner; trustees, Gary Herzberg, Kristin Runge and Phil Willems.
Town of Springfield - Chair, James Pulvermacher; supervisors, David Laufenberg and Bill Statz. Statz has filed paperwork indicating he will not seek reelection.
Waunakee Board of Education – Mike Brandt, representing the cities of Middleton and Madison; Mark Hetzel, representing the Town of Vienna. Although school board candidates are elected as representatives of one area, they are voted in at large.
