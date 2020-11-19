Waunakee homeowners will see a slight increase in the village portion of their property taxes to fund the addition of a public works laborer and a police officer in 2021. But the good news for property owners, according to Waunakee Finance Director Renee Meinholz, is that the taxes paid to the other taxing jurisdictions will remain about the same as last year.
At the village board’s Nov. 16 meeting, Meinholz said the levies for all of the other jurisdictions had been approved, and for Waunakee taxpayers, the MATC’s levy had decreased by 1.25%. The school district’s levy had increased by 1.24% and the county levy had decreased by .14%. Still unknown is the school property tax credit and lottery credit, which should add a savings for taxpayers.
The levy approved by the village board after two public hearings increases the levy by 1.2% for a tax rate of 6.001. The average home in Waunakee valued at $370,000 will see an increase of $26 to their property tax bill.
Initially, the village board had considered no tax rate increase, but after the Nov. 2 public hearing, agreed to explore funding for the two new positions. Board members agreed that as the village grows and adds more streets, trails and parks to manage, the positions were needed. Both had been sought by the respective departments in previous budget years.
But during the COVID-19 pandemic when many face financial challenges, board members had hoped to keep any levy increase to a minimum.
The cost for the new positions will be $132,860 once the laborer and police officer are hired in 2021, with an additional cost of $42,243 in 2022.
Meinholz shared three scenarios for funding the new positions:
-increasing the tax levy by 1.2%.
-decreasing the “pay-go” fund for parks trails and streets in 2021 by approximately $132,000. This would result in no increase in taxes.
-cutting the tax-levy increase in half and using $66,480 of “pay-go” funds for the new positions. For the average home of $370,000, the village portion of the tax would increase by $19 in 2021 rather than $26.
Board members seemed hesitant to decrease the budget for capital projects, such as street repairs and trails.
“I don’t think anyone on here wants to raise taxes,” said Trustee Erin Moran, but she added funding for parks and streets is important. “Right now we’re seeing recreation as more popular than ever. People want to get outside.”
Moran suggested the board consider the third option, using a combination of the capital budget and the levy increase.
Trustee Kristin Runge noted that the tax impact between the two scenarios was small, just a $7 savings on the average Waunakee home.
“On the household level, I don’t think they’re going to really feel much of a difference between $19 and $26, but when I look at $42,900 in street repairs, I think that’s an entire residential street,” Runge said.
The village board had voted last year to increase the road budget to catch up on road maintenance that had been put off, Zellner said, noting he agreed the levy increase was necessary.
The board voted unanimously for the increase.
