Recognizing the challenges Wisconsin EMS districts face, the governor and state Legislature are working to increase funding they receive for ambulance service. With fewer volunteers, large EMS districts must hire paramedics, and smaller rural districts have a scarcity of tax dollars to fund emergency medical services.
In his State-of-the-State address in mid-February, Gov. Tony Evers announced an additional $27.4 million funds for training, a Medicaid reimbursement rate increase, and one-time flexible grants funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Other efforts making their way through the state Legislature, State Assembly Bill 874 and Senate Bill 826, also raise Medicaid reimbursement rates for ambulance services.
According to Waunakee EMS Director Scott Russell, both could help the local district’s EMS department achieve one goal for 2023: to staff a second ambulance 24/7.
Russell explained how Evers’s $24.7 million plan would affect Waunakee’s EMS funding. But, he said, the WWDDVS District – comprised of Waunakee, Westport, a portion of the village and town of Dane, and the towns of Vienna and Springfield – would benefit most from the bill making its way through the state Legislature.
It is based on the number of Medicare and Medicaid patients a district transports, and as the Waunakee district’s call volume continues to grow, the more funding it will receive.
The plan announced by Evers includes an additional $3,000 to $5,000 in in its annual EMS Funding Assistance Program or FAP, Russell said, money that can be used for anything not budgeted for, such as training. The ARPA funds add to the current $5,000 to $7,000 per year the Waunakee district currently receives.
The governor’s budget also includes a 16 percent EMS Medicaid rate increase for emergency medical transportation, funds that have the greatest impact on the district’s budget.
Russell is now working through the district’s 2023 budget with representatives from the district’s municipalities. His goal is a budget funded from 50 percent of revenue – such as ambulance reimbursement – and 50 percent of tax levy.
“The higher we get our reimbursement rates, the less tax impact we’re going to have on the taxpayers,” Russell said. “That’s kind of our goal.”
As Russell plans to bring the second ambulance online, he said the increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate may be key to keeping the tax rate down.
“It should be substantial enough that it will help lower the impact to the taxpayers, and we’ll still be able to get that second ambulance online,” Russell said.
As is the case for EMS districts across Wisconsin, staffing is a major challenge. Last fall, when the Waunakee Village Board began its 2022 budget process, Russell requested an increase in funding for additional full-time paramedics. He pointed out at a September meeting that the district’s call volume for 2021 had topped 1,700 calls. A fully-staffed ambulance can handle approximately 1,000 calls per year.
Currently, the Waunakee EMS operates with two full-time paramedics at all times. A volunteer contingency signs up for shift, and with enough volunteers, two ambulances can respond, Russell said. If not, one ambulance will be staffed with a paramedic and a volunteer; a jump car staffed with a paramedic will respond to other calls, providing medical care until an ambulance from a neighboring department can arrive.
“The basic expectation is, when you call 911, you will get medical care within a reasonable amount of time,” Russell said.
A fast response is essential for what Russell called “high acuity” calls, such as someone without a pulse who is not breathing. Waunakee firefighters and police, trained to assist the paramedic, also respond.
Districts across the state are facing similar challenges. A per-capita tax is charged for EMS service, and some districts simply lack the tax base to support an ambulance staffed with full-time paramedics. The Village of Marshall recently contracted with Sun Prairie’s EMS district for the service, and Russell said some districts in northern Wisconsin might cover a 300- to 400-mile area.
As Waunakee continues to grow and the call volume increases, Russell said finding volunteer EMTs has become increasingly difficult.
“We’re all coming against that struggle, but you still have to come up with that ambulance service, and how do you provide that? You have to hire on staff,” he said.
Russell added that the EMS district is fortunate to have a large draw of talented individuals who do volunteer. A scholarship provided for those interested in professional training has attracted some of those. Russell said the department is also fortunate that the municipal board members who serve the district understand the need, saying they view the EMS service as “public safety.”
While Russell said he doesn’t know the exact amount the district can expect from the Medicaid reimbursement rate increase, he believes the funds will help the district take the next step, he said.
“It’s definitely not going to fill that entire gap, but it’s definitely going to help with the situation at hand that we’re looking at,” Russell said.