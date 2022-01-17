The Village of Waunakee and Town of Westport are applying for authorization of two water main connections that were built in 2016 and 2019 by the developer of a new subdivision.
After asking the Public Service Commission (PSC) a question regarding the connections, village and town utility managers were informed that PSC construction authorization was needed, said Waunakee Utility manager Tim Herlitzka. Neither manager was aware that authorization was needed when the connections were made.
Currently, the PSC is conducting an investigation, gathering the facts about the water main connections.
Responding to a number of questions as part of the investigation, the managers noted that when a new subdivision was built in Westport, the two water systems were approximately 50-75 feet from one another, and both utility managers felt a redundant water supply would be the most reliable. Herlitzka said the connections would “assist Westport by providing a cost-effective, redundant water source in case their lone water tower was taken out of service or if there was a significant water main break.”
So far, the connections have not been utilized and no metering system has been installed.
“Even though connections were made, water has never flowed from one community to the other as the valves connecting the two systems have always been closed,” Herlitzka told the Tribune in an email.
Bob Anderson, Westport’s utility manager, noted in his response to the PSC that the extensions were fully financed by the developer. According to the utility managers’ responses to the investigation, the Department of Natural Resources approved the water main extension.
Herlitzka said the PSC staff have been collaborative in the process of receiving authorization.